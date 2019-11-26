New tea house to open in Charleston

Burdette, Margaret - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Burns, John - 12:30 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Carpenter, Pamela - 11 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.
Cochran Jr., Dewey - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Coleman, Twila - 11 a.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Crislip, Wesley - Noon, WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Deel, William - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Halstead, Kermit - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Jarrell, Charles - 4 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Jones, Ralph - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Justice, Sally - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
McCallister, Louise - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Parsons, Ruth - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.
Seacrist, Tyler - 5 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Tucker, Keith - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Wilburn Sr., Don - 2 p.m., Montgomery United Methodist Church, Montgomery.
Williams, Stella - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Young, David - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.