New tea house to open in Charleston

For more than a year, Sasha Strader has held casual tea tastings for tea enthusiasts like herself who appreciate properly brewed teas. She’s also quietly transformed a vintage home into Charleston’s only official tea house, complete with quaint tables, a wide selection of teas and treats, and a reading room.

Appalachian Tea, located at 613 Ohio Avenue on Charleston’s West Side, will hold a soft opening on Black Friday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 304-410-0019 or visit Appalachian Tea on Facebook.

