On the Outside cover.jpg

The WVDDC released a new Kindle edition of “On the Outside: Extraordinary People in Search of Ordinary Lives.”

 West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council | Courtesy photo

The West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council (WVDDC) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the closing of the state’s institutions for people with developmental disabilities.

“It is often said that those who do not learn from the past are likely to repeat it,” said Brandy Beery, council chairperson. “We hope the events will help people reflect on the progress our state has made in supporting people in their communities, as well as the work that remains to be done.”

