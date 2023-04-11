The West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council (WVDDC) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the closing of the state’s institutions for people with developmental disabilities.
“It is often said that those who do not learn from the past are likely to repeat it,” said Brandy Beery, council chairperson. “We hope the events will help people reflect on the progress our state has made in supporting people in their communities, as well as the work that remains to be done.”
The WVDDC released a new Kindle edition of “On the Outside: Extraordinary People in Search of Ordinary Lives.”
The book offers first-hand accounts from people about what it was like to live in institutions and how their lives have changed since returning to the community. The stories are based on an oral history project funded by the WVDDC in partnership with the West Virginia Humanities Council.
The print edition was published in 1998 and can be ordered online from the West Virginia Book Company. West Virginia filmmakers Doug Imbrogno and Bobby Lee Messer are conducting interviews with people featured in the book and other key people involved in the movement for a documentary inspired by “On the Outside” commissioned by the council.
West Virginia was a leader in this national movement during the 1990s, due in large part to landmark court decisions and major investments in community programs.
In addition, West Virginia playwright Arla Ralston was also commissioned by the council to develop short plays and podcasts based on stories in the book. Those will be available later this year. Updates on this and other activities will be posted on the “On the Outside” Facebook page.
The majority of West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council members are people who have developmental disabilities or are family members.
“These stories resonate deeply with us,” said Lynsay Frye, WVDDC vice chairperson. “We grieve for the people who have been mistreated and excluded from society. Their stories inspire us to do better.”