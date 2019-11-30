Reading for book on Appalachian food traditions at Taylor Books Thursday

On Thursday at 6 p.m., Ohio University Press editors Elizabeth Engelhardt and Lora Smith of the new anthology “The Food We Eat, The Stories We Tell: Contemporary Appalachian Tables” will be joined by book contributors Courtney Balestier and Emily Hilliard for a reading and book signing at Taylor Books. The event is free and open to the public.
Chapters examine the breadth and depth of foodways traditions in the Mountain South, with topics like Blue Ridge tacos; kimchi with soup beans and cornbread; family stories hiding in cookbook marginalia; and African-American mountain gardens.
Writer and Morgantown native Balestier will read from her chapter, “Eating to Go,” which considers the foodways and culture Appalachians who migrated north via the Hillbilly Highway brought with them to Detroit.
West Virginia state folklorist Hilliard will read from her chapter, “The Reason We Make These Deep-Fat-Fried Treats: In Conversation with the Rosettes of Helvetia, West Virginia,” based on fieldwork conducted through the West Virginia Folklife Program at the West Virginia Humanities Council.
Other book contributors include Karida L. Brown, Robert Gipe, Suronda Gonzalez, Rebecca Gayle Howell, Ronni Lundy, George Ella Lyon and Crystal Wilkinson.