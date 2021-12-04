If you like stories of grit, determination and revenge then look no further than Forest “Jack” Bowman’s new release, “All Our Yesterdays: A Tale of Cunning and Grit”.
Bowman is a Professor of Law Emeritus at West Virginia University who was named “Professor of the Year” an unprecedented seven times in his 23 years of teaching. He became intrigued by the idea that someone who has nothing, who has faced indifference and brutality, can survive and even prosper through shear determination, cunning and grit.
From this concept, the story of Adam Richter was born.
Adam is an orphan who is sent to live with and work the farm of two brothers. Life with the brothers is hard and Adam knows he needs to escape. Escape, plan, succeed and enact revenge become his focus, but will this finally bring the brothers to justice?
“My character ... demonstrates that living well is not always the best revenge,” said Bowman.
Bowman’s exacting and extensive research into historic events like the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904 — including details of the city’s restoration after the fire that leveled more than 1,500 buildings — lend authenticity to the story.
When it came time for editing and critiquing his novel, he turned to his English teacher wife, his own high school English teacher and a neighbor. He says his wife read the book so many times and offered so many suggestions that he should have named her co-author.
In developing the main character of Adam, Bowman had to confront how a decent, good-natured young man could do things that are wrong, but necessary for his survival.
If there is anything he hopes readers take away from this story, Bowman said, “I’d like my readers to appreciate how not everything is always black and white, and how cunning and grit can overcome enormous disadvantages.”
Growing up in economically diverse Petersburg, West Virginia — a small town full of people from every economic and social level living together — shaped not only his writing, but his entire life as well, he said. It nurtured the tendency to be more tolerant and understanding of folks who are different from yourself — a life lesson we could all learn.
This is Bowman’s second novel, both focused on historic fiction. “The Secret of the 48th Foot” tells the story of the search for the chest of gold and silver coins that disappeared following General Edward Braddock’s defeat by the French and their Indian allies in 1755. Both books are available on Amazon.com in both paperback and eBook format.