Emily Hilliard, formerly of Charleston, will release “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia.” Drawing from her work as state folklorist and founding director of the West Virginia Folklife Program at the West Virginia Humanities Council, Hilliard explores contemporary folklife in West Virginia and challenges the common perception of both folklore and Appalachian culture as static, antiquated forms, offering instead the concept of “visionary folklore” as a future-focused, materialist, and collaborative approach to cultural work. The book releases in November and is available from Amazon, or it can be ordered from your local bookstore.
Chelle Craze of Fayette County has released “Wicked Lullabies.” This contemporary romance tells the story of Will and how one night changes her life. Whether it’s for the better or worse is yet to be seen. The book is available on Amazon and Kindle Unlimited.
Corely Dennison of Ona is releasing “When the Center Held True.” This historical, coming-of-age work of fiction tells the story of Clay, who in the 1960s moves with his family from West Virginia to Ohio and then to Virginia. While he is in high school in Virginia, public school segregation comes to an end and Clay finds himself in the middle of the fallout. The book is available in September from independent bookstores.
Jeff Tigchelaar of Huntington has released “Prayed on at the Y.” This book of poetry is a limited edition, as each book is handmade. It can be ordered from Seven Kitchens Press.
Craig Johnson, formerly of Huntington, released the 18th novel in the Walt Longmire series on Sept. 6. The novel is called “Hell and Back” and can be ordered from your local bookstore, or a signed copy can be ordered from his website craigallenjohnson.com.
Awards
The novel “Thoughts & Prayers” was awarded a Gold Medal by the Florida Authors and Publishers Association at its annual meeting in Orlando. The novel was written by Lee Anne Post, which is the pen name of West Virginia writers Catherine Baldau, Tara Bell and Ginny Fite, along with Virginia writer K.P. Robbins.
News
Matt Browning of Charleston has had a busy summer. He’s been touring the country promoting his latest book “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” and you can see him in September at Cicada Books in Huntington and at the West Virginia Book Festival on Oct. 21-22 in Charleston. He’s also launched a podcast called “Bookstore Explorer” (check out his book with the same title). He’ll be spotlighting bookstores across the state as well as the country. One podcast features the new Booktenders bookstore in Barboursville.
Events
Joanie Ward Smith of Huntington will sign books at Bella Consignment from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Her books include “Rosa’s Truth,” “How to Own and Operate a Resale Store,” as well as her two newest books, “From Pain to Peace: Your Guide to Inner Healing,” and “Thoughts and Prayers for Your Spiritual Journey.” Bella Consignment is located at 1104 20th Street, Huntington. Her books are available at Bella Consignment, The Red Caboose and Booktenders.
The West Virginia Book Festival is set for Oct. 21-22 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Admission is free. Headlining authors will be C.J. Box, Elin Hilderbrand, Marc Brown, Charlie Ryan, Mitch Evans and Victoria V.E. Schwab.
The WV Writers Fall Conference will be from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library. Registration is now open to both members and non-members. Find more information at wvwriters.org.
Writers Can Read is the third Monday of each month at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station in Huntington. More information can be found on its Facebook page.