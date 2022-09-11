Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Releases

  • Emily Hilliard, formerly of Charleston, will release “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia.” Drawing from her work as state folklorist and founding director of the West Virginia Folklife Program at the West Virginia Humanities Council, Hilliard explores contemporary folklife in West Virginia and challenges the common perception of both folklore and Appalachian culture as static, antiquated forms, offering instead the concept of “visionary folklore” as a future-focused, materialist, and collaborative approach to cultural work. The book releases in November and is available from Amazon, or it can be ordered from your local bookstore.
  • Chelle Craze of Fayette County has released “Wicked Lullabies.” This contemporary romance tells the story of Will and how one night changes her life. Whether it’s for the better or worse is yet to be seen. The book is available on Amazon and Kindle Unlimited.
  • Corely Dennison of Ona is releasing “When the Center Held True.” This historical, coming-of-age work of fiction tells the story of Clay, who in the 1960s moves with his family from West Virginia to Ohio and then to Virginia. While he is in high school in Virginia, public school segregation comes to an end and Clay finds himself in the middle of the fallout. The book is available in September from independent bookstores.
  • Jeff Tigchelaar of Huntington has released “Prayed on at the Y.” This book of poetry is a limited edition, as each book is handmade. It can be ordered from Seven Kitchens Press.
  • Craig Johnson, formerly of Huntington, released the 18th novel in the Walt Longmire series on Sept. 6. The novel is called “Hell and Back” and can be ordered from your local bookstore, or a signed copy can be ordered from his website craigallenjohnson.com.

Amy Deal is a resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She blogs about her literary experiences at authoramydeal.com and can be reached by email at authoramydeal@gmail.com.

