Carl Parsons from Parkersburg is releasing a family saga entitle “Locust Hill.” The character Cassandra narrates the story and the answer to the question: what happens when a city girl falls in love with a country boy? The book is available at spillwords.com where a new chapter will be released every Sunday.
Laurel Kile of Martinsburg has released “When Tales Get Twisted.” This collection of fairy tale retellings is set in modern times and showcases strong female leads. The book is geared towards middle grade readers, but adults will also enjoy these twisted tales. The book is available at Amazon or can most likely be ordered at any local bookstore.
Breanna Leslie of Point Pleasant has released “The Hills Know.” This thriller set in Green Bank, West Virginia, and follows the characters as they grapple with strange events and whispers from the past all while not being able to call for help. Find the book on Amazon.
Kathleen Jacobs of Charleston has released a signed, numbered, limited edition lyrical poem, “The Stillness of Heartache”, which looks at the universality of a life lived with all its joys and disappointments. The book is available on her website kathleenmjacobs.com.
Events
The West Virginia Book Festival will be held Oct. 21 and 22 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Admission is free and headlining authors will be C.J. Box, Elin Hilderbrand, Marc Brown, and Victoria V.E. Schwab.
The West Virginia Writers Fall Conference will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is now open to both members and nonmembers. Find more information at wvwriters.org.
Writers Can Read is held the third Monday of each month at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station in Huntington. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
Laura Treacy Bentley of Huntington will be one of the featured authors at the Dublin Irish Fest in Dublin, Ohio, August 5-7. More information can be found at dublinirish
Morgantown resident Diane Tarantini’s book, “The Brave Knight,” was chosen by the West Virginia Library Commission to be the 2023 “Summer Read” in every public library in the state.
The San Francisco Book Festival announced its 2022 Awards and several books published by West Virginia-based publisher Headline Books were recognized: Rick Robinson — Winner, “A Fish Ate My Homework.” Honorable Mentions to Author Kevin D. Miller — “Eyes of Morpheus;” Don Helin — “Twins;” Joel Burcat — “Strange Fire;” Don Stansberry — “Koko & Stoney;” and Dreama Denver — “Zen and Now!”
News
The West Virginia Writers, Inc., recently elected new officers: M. Lynne Squires of Scott Depot — President; Carter Taylor Seaton of Huntington — First Vice President; Laura Jackson Roberts of Wheeling — Second Vice President; Cole Smith of Parkersburg — Secretary; Kathryn Hopkins of Huntington — Treasurer; and Amy Deal of Huntington — Parliamentarian. Brad Smith of Charleston is the President Emeritus.