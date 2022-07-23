Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Releases

  • Carl Parsons from Parkersburg is releasing a family saga entitle “Locust Hill.” The character Cassandra narrates the story and the answer to the question: what happens when a city girl falls in love with a country boy? The book is available at spillwords.com where a new chapter will be released every Sunday.
  • Laurel Kile of Martinsburg has released “When Tales Get Twisted.” This collection of fairy tale retellings is set in modern times and showcases strong female leads. The book is geared towards middle grade readers, but adults will also enjoy these twisted tales. The book is available at Amazon or can most likely be ordered at any local bookstore.
  • Breanna Leslie of Point Pleasant has released “The Hills Know.” This thriller set in Green Bank, West Virginia, and follows the characters as they grapple with strange events and whispers from the past all while not being able to call for help. Find the book on Amazon.
  • Kathleen Jacobs of Charleston has released a signed, numbered, limited edition lyrical poem, “The Stillness of Heartache”, which looks at the universality of a life lived with all its joys and disappointments. The book is available on her website kathleenmjacobs.com.

Stories you might like

Amy Deal is a resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She blogs about her literary experiences at authoramydeal.com and can be reached by email at authoramydeal@gmail.com.

Recommended for you