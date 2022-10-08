Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Casey Bond of Milton is releasing "Where Oceans Burn," on Oct. 13.

  • Casey Bond of Milton is releasing her latest book, “Where Oceans Burn,” on Oct. 13. This enemies-to-friends tale tells the story of Elira and Crest. Elira is from the sky-reigning Empyreans and Crest is from the sea. When faced with a weighty punishment or a deadly opportunity, Elira will have to capture her enemy. However, when tragedy strikes, she finds herself at the mercy of Crest. Will they be able to work together to become unstoppable?
  • Joanie Ward Smith of Huntington has released “Cara’s Heart.” This book is the sequel to “Rosa’s Truth” and is based on Smith’s Italian immigrant family. The story takes place in both the Land of the Living and the After Life. It is a tale of greed, jealousy, lust and — hopefully — some redemption.
  • William McCallister of St. Albans has released “The Simple Guide To MANAGING YOUR MONEY.” This is the first book in the Simple Money Guides series. The guides are geared toward anyone who isn’t financially savvy. Find it on Amazon.
  • Amber Decker of Berkeley County is releasing “Instructions for the Proper Cremation of Your Grief” in October. This book of poetry explores themes of rediscovering self-love and trust after the storm of trauma and grief has dashed one’s inner world to pieces. It is available from folkwayspress.com, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.
  • Raine Fielder of Mason County has released “Limitless: the Dawn of Invictus.” This superhero fantasy tells the story of three childhood friends who start their first year of college with a shared secret. When a new roommate enters their lives, will there be more than one secret that needs to be kept hidden? Find it on Amazon.
  • K. Vider of Charleston is releasing the audio book of their sci-fi novel “Old World Boys” on Sept. 26. Find it and the eBook on Amazon.
  • Paul Lubaczewski of Mercer County has released “Brat Out of Hell.” This horror-comedy tells the story of Danasdius, the devil’s grandson who decides he wants a nice, normal life. The devil, however, has other plans. Find it on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound.

Amy Deal is a resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She blogs about her literary experiences at authoramydeal.com and can be reached by email at authoramydeal@gmail.com.

