Casey Bond of Milton is releasing her latest book, “Where Oceans Burn,” on Oct. 13. This enemies-to-friends tale tells the story of Elira and Crest. Elira is from the sky-reigning Empyreans and Crest is from the sea. When faced with a weighty punishment or a deadly opportunity, Elira will have to capture her enemy. However, when tragedy strikes, she finds herself at the mercy of Crest. Will they be able to work together to become unstoppable?
Joanie Ward Smith of Huntington has released “Cara’s Heart.” This book is the sequel to “Rosa’s Truth” and is based on Smith’s Italian immigrant family. The story takes place in both the Land of the Living and the After Life. It is a tale of greed, jealousy, lust and — hopefully — some redemption.
William McCallister of St. Albans has released “The Simple Guide To MANAGING YOUR MONEY.” This is the first book in the Simple Money Guides series. The guides are geared toward anyone who isn’t financially savvy. Find it on Amazon.
Amber Decker of Berkeley County is releasing “Instructions for the Proper Cremation of Your Grief” in October. This book of poetry explores themes of rediscovering self-love and trust after the storm of trauma and grief has dashed one’s inner world to pieces. It is available from folkwayspress.com, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.
Raine Fielder of Mason County has released “Limitless: the Dawn of Invictus.” This superhero fantasy tells the story of three childhood friends who start their first year of college with a shared secret. When a new roommate enters their lives, will there be more than one secret that needs to be kept hidden? Find it on Amazon.
K. Vider of Charleston is releasing the audio book of their sci-fi novel “Old World Boys” on Sept. 26. Find it and the eBook on Amazon.
Paul Lubaczewski of Mercer County has released “Brat Out of Hell.” This horror-comedy tells the story of Danasdius, the devil’s grandson who decides he wants a nice, normal life. The devil, however, has other plans. Find it on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound.
Events
WV Book Festival is set for Oct. 21 and 22 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Admission is free, and headlining authors will be C.J. Box, Elin Hilderbrand, Marc Brown, Charlie Ryan, Mitch Evans and Victoria V.E. Schwab.
The WV Writers Fall Conference will be from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library. Registration is now open to both members and nonmembers. Find more information at wvwriters.org.
Writers Can Read is hosted the third Monday of each month at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station in Huntington. October’s guests are Mesha Maren (“Perpetual West”) via Zoom and Jeffery Mangus (“AMPossible”) in person. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
The following are the October events at Cicada Bookstore in Huntington.
Based on a Book ... Club — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. The group will discuss “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson. Read the book, watch the series on Netflix (or film versions) or do both. All are welcome. A limited number of copies are available at the store, or you can order online at bookshop.org/shop/cicada. For updates, join their Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/basedonabookclub.
“Kestrel: A Journal of Literature and Art” and the Fairmont State University Department of Humanities is pleased to announce their Fall Reading Series and Celebration of Issue 46.
On Friday, Oct. 14, from 12-12:50 p.m. in Jaynes 307, there will be a panel discussion called Poets on Their Poems featuring Rupert Fike, Jane Miller, Sean Sexton, and Ellen McGrath Smith. Following the panel, from 2-3 p.m. in Jaynes 307, there will be a Write Your Rant Poetry Workshop led by Ellen McGrath Smith and fiction editor Suzanne Heagy.
In the evening on Friday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Frank and Jane Gabor Folklife Center, there will be a reception with light refreshments and readings from participating writers, featuring Rupert Fike, Jane Miller, Sean Sexton and Ellen McGrath Smith.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at The Mason Jar, 502 Pennsylvania Ave., poets and writers including Ace Boggess, Rick Campbell, Marc Harshman, and Paige Menton will read from their work. Afterward, authors with books will be available for signings.