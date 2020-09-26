New releases and signings
- Carter Taylor Seaton and Richard Cobb of Huntington will have a joint book release and signing on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Pullman Square in Huntington. The event is outdoors, and social distancing and masks are required. Carter’s book, “The Other Morgans,” is the story of a woman from Fayette County who had never left her beloved West Virginia. But when the offer of a better life comes in the form of a letter, will she give up her old life on the farm to give herself and her daughter a life of means? Richard’s book, “We Were Legends in Our Own Minds,” is a memoir of his time working in the music industry in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Think of it as an all-access backstage pass.
- Ginny Fite of Harper’s Ferry has a new book out. “Possession” tells the story of people obsessed with several long-buried murders and how their lives are changed by them.
- Bonnie Proudfoot, a member of West Virginia University’s English department, will be signing copies of her novel, “Goshen Road,” in a socially safe way, at the Learned Owl Bookstore in Hudson, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. “Goshen Road” is a portrait of one working-class family over two decades in rural West Virginia, with sisters Dessie and Billie Price as its urgently beating heart.
- Laura Treacy Bentley of Huntington released her first children’s picture book, “Sir Grace and the Big Blizzard,” last month. It tells the story of Grace who — when she puts on her silver coat and wields her magic sword — becomes Sir Grace, ready for any battle that comes her way. Or is she?
- Coy Hall of Huntington has a story in “The Fiends in the Furrows II: More Tales of Folk Horror,” which released this month called “Hour of the Cat’s Eye.” It’s the story of a mercenary rescued by villagers during a 30-year war. Soon, he may find out that his rescue from certain death was a prelude to something worse.
- Chuck Keeney of Charleston has a new book releasing soon. “The Road to Blair Mountain: Saving a Mine Wars Battlefield from King Coal” is the story of the nine-year legal battle to secure Blair Mountain’s place on the National Register of Historic Places. Blair Mountain is no stranger to battles, having been the site of an armed insurrection in 1921 between miners and coal barons. Will the mountain prevail?
- University of Charleston professors Rebecca S. Linger, Ph.D., and Dennis K. Flaherty, Ph.D., have published “A Guide to the Toxicology of Select Medicinal Plants and Herbs of Eastern North America.” The book explains the toxicology of medicinal plants that grow in our area. According to the authors, the use of medicinal plants is quite widespread in Appalachia and more and more people are seeking advice on them. This book covers their medicinal properties, how they work and any health issues if they are over-used.
Readers and writers give back
The St. Albans On Purpose Project is still taking donations for new or gently used children’s books for their book drive. For more information, contact Angie Breeden at OnPurposeWV@gmail.com or at 304-400-5609.
Book festivals, conferences and fairs
Headline Books Festival and Conference will be held online in October. Meet authors, ask questions and order autographed books all from the comfort of your home. For more information visit their Facebook page @headlinebooksinc.
Author round-up
Rhonda Browning White from Spanishburg is currently serving as guest editor of Prime Number Magazine’s Issue 191. Also, her short-story collection, The Lightness of Water & Other Stories will be taught next month in the creative writing course at Converse College in Spartanburg, SC.
Debbie Richard from Elizabeth has a memoir, “Hills of Home,” being transcribed into braille for Kristie Mills’ students at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. The setting for the book is Wirt County and showcases Appalachia in a real and positive light.