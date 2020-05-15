WV Book Team: Celebrate National Pet Month with these books about our furry friends

Right now, our pets are either enjoying having us around all the time or wondering why we are cramping their style. The love of our pets makes such a difference in our lives. During this National Pet Month, we spotlight great memoirs about those bonds and insights into the animals that share our world.
Helen Brown has followed up her best-selling book about her cat, Cleo, with a memoir called “Bono.” Looking for a little excitement, Brown is going to head to New York City. She’ll spend a month promoting her latest book and working through a midlife crisis.
As a known cat lover, a friend tries to talk her into fostering a cat while in NYC. Brown figures no one-month apartment will take a cat, so she says yes thinking it will never happen. Next thing she knows, she is fostering Bono, a messy looking Persian and a Hurricane Katrina survivor with an attitude.
Brown works her way through her own life as she and the cat bond. Bono faces age and health issues, which make him harder to adopt, but she is determined. Readers will be rooting for Bono and Brown the entire time.
Temple Grandin is well-known for her extensive work with best care practices with livestock. Looking beyond the physical needs of animals, Grandin also explores their emotional well-being in “Animals Make Us Human.”
In addition to domesticated animals, Grandin also discusses the emotional health of cows, pigs, horses and chickens. Grandin captures the reader as she challenges commonly held ideas about the inner lives of animals.
William Jordan was content in his bachelorhood until he decided to pet an orange tabby by the trash cans. Jordan ends up feeding “A Cat Named Darwin” and letting him in the house. Naming the cat after Charles Darwin shows Jordan’s personal interests.
While much of the book is about his relationship with his feline companion, he also explores the history of how domestication changed the cat. Jordan’s subtitle is “How a Stray Cat Changed a Man into a Human Being.” Many readers will relate to how the love of a pet can change our lives for the better.
Have you ever wished you could know more about what your pet was thinking? In her book, “Inside Animal Hearts and Minds,” animal behavior specialist Belinda Recio delves into the science of animal intelligence.
Examining beyond the normal scope of animal behavior, Recio explores topics such as cooperation, animal humor and imagination. Showcasing a myriad of animals such as apes, dolphins, crows and bears, Recio is sure to include one of your favorites from the animal kingdom.
Irene Pepperberg has spent decades studying how animals learn. Many of those years were with Alex, an African gray parrot, and she chronicles this relationship in “Alex and Me.”
Research began by studying if the parrot could learn to recognize and say labels for items like paper, banana or square. Could he learn to ask for things and not just repeat or use words without context? The answer was yes, but Pepperberg now had to prove it to the scientific world.
For the next 30 years, the two built a relationship and explored how brain size doesn’t dictate learning. Readers will be fascinated by Pepperberg’s story.
“My Family and Other Animals” by Gerald Durrell is a true tale of adventure and exploration. When the Durrell family moves from their homeland of England to the Greek island of Corfu, young Gerald spends his childhood immersing himself in the plants and animals of his new home.
This memoir details his adventures with the local animal inhabitants, such as scorpions, octopuses and geckos. The combination of island adventures and exotic animals is sure to please any animal lover. This memoir also inspired the PBS program, “The Durrells in Corfu.”
It is so hard to imagine why people just dump animals, but that is what happened to the “Incredibull Stella” and her sister, who were found in a cold, wintry field. Marika Meeks was trying to rebuild her life after battling cancer. Juggling recovery, family and work was difficult enough.
Taking on a dog seemed like a big step, but when Meeks saw Stella, she knew the pit bull needed to come home with her. It turns out the family needed Stella as much as Stella needed them.
Meeks also talks about the bad reputation that pit bulls have as a breed. She has a popular Instagram account for Stella and now works with fostering pit bulls. Dog fans will love their story.
Biologist and primatologist Frans De Waal has spent his career studying animal behavior. His book, “Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?” seeks to prove that animals are smarter than we have previously understood.
In looking at the animal behavior of octopuses, elephants and bats, Waal argues that animals have a greater intellectual capacity than often realized by humans. The reader will find themselves in awe of the intelligence of the creatures that inhabit our planet.
Find these digital books and more fur-raising materials by visiting kcplfromhome.org and searching Hoopla Digital and WVDELI.