Releases
Kelsey Whitney of Lesage has released “In The End.” This contemporary romance tells the story of Mitch Beckman, who has always questioned his family dynamics, particularly why he and his dad were never truly able to connect. Searching through the things his father left behind, he comes across a photo that might explain it all. The book is available at Dune Press & Co. (publisher’s website), Porter Co. Bookshoppe (indie bookstore online), and Amazon.
W.B. Biggs a member of WV Writers has released “Scicoffeepia”. This science fiction and fantasy anthology contains 52 stories that can be read while drinking a cup of coffee or tea. One of the stories won an award at the West Virginia Writers Summer Conference 2022. The book is available on Amazon.
For anyone who loves the Greenbrier, its history and its décor, Carleton Varney is releasing an updated version of his book “The Draper Touch.” This new edition has a new foreword by Varney, newly found photographs, recently discovered historical documents from a private collection, and an archival ephemera from Draper’s family. I’ve read this new version and I highly recommend it. The book is available at the Greenbrier, on Amazon and at carletonvarney.com.
Megan Humphreys of Dunbar has released “The Whitmore.” The book follows Lydia, a woman plagued by tragedy and a struggle with mental health. Her husband has decided the best way to salvage their marriage is to uproot their lives and transplant them to another state. Awaiting them in New England is the Whitmore Manor, an old estate with a murky past. Upon meeting the locals, one Bitsy in particular, Lydia quickly discovers two things: there is something not quite right about the Whitmore and that your past follows you anywhere. The book is available on Amazon.
Mary Case of Charleston has released a children’s series, “Casey and the Tikes”. The first book, “Friendship,” is about two sisters and their dog, Casey, who learn valuable lessons through the good deeds they perform during their adventures. The books are available on Amazon.
Coy Hall of Huntington has released “The Hangman Feeds the Jackal”. Elijah Valero is a gunfighter afflicted with terrifying hallucinations, including a pervasive one of The Hangman out to kill him. The book is available on Amazon.
Ashley Belote, a graduate of Alderson Broaddus University, has released her latest children’s picture book “Listen Up, Louella”. Louella is VERY excited to be at Roar Scout Camp. There’s so many fun things for her to do! But Louella is so busy having fun that she doesn’t stop to listen to anyone else... Or to realize that maybe her new friends aren’t having quite as much fun as she is. The book is available on Amazon.
News
A new bookstore, Booktenders WV, is now open in Barboursville. I was able to visit the store and the space is beautiful. So many books to choose from and they’ll also special order. They plan to add book clubs and they already have a few book signings in the works. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
The Barboursville Public Library has relocated to a brand new building located at 749 Central Avenue. The new library is about double the size of the old one. It has several new offerings including an outdoor reading room. Check out their Facebook page for events and more information.
Events
Tony Viola of Huntington and a professor at Marshall is having a book launch for his new novel “All Lies Begin With Truth.” The event will be on July 2 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Black Sheep in Huntington.
Cicada Books in Huntington is offering the following events in July:
- All month — Cicada Books & Coffee will continue to hold its weekly Board Game Night on Fridays at 6 p.m.
- July 2 & 3 – Celebration of the stores 4th birthday with a storewide sale.
- July 11 — Tasty Reads Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. to discuss ‘Food Americana’ by David Page. Limited copies are available at the store. Orders can also be placed through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. Individual small bites and complimentary coffee/water will be provided by Cicada Books staff.
- July 26 — Shelf Improvement Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. to discuss ‘Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear’ by Elizabeth Gilbert.
- July 30 — Celebrate Golden Girls Day and National Cheesecake Day with author Matt Browning.
Writers Can Read is held the 3rd Monday of every month at the Huntington Visitor’s Center at Heritage Station. See their Facebook page for more information.
The newly renovated Kanawaha County Public Library is offering the following events: (See their website for more details and events)
- A meet and greet at the new Idea Lab maker space on July 5th at 2 pm.
- The Idea Lab is hosting DIY Book Buttons workshop the week of July 11 and a Coding workshop with SAM Labs on July 22.
- On July 9 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local authors Bil Lepp and Sarah Sullivan will be holding an author’s presentation.
- A Children’s Gala will be held on July 29 on the new 4th Floor Children’s Area.
The 2022 Baber Mountain Poetry Festival will be held on July 16 starting at Noon. The festival will host readings and music throughout the day and evening; all are welcome to read and play.
At 6 p.m. there will be a potluck supper; bring a dish to share. There is also limited Friday and Saturday night lodging available; camping is welcome. Contact babermountainpoetryfest@gmail.com for lodging/camping/directions other information.
Awards
Claudia Terry Pemberton of Huntington has been honored as a finalist in the Religion Fiction category of the 16th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards for her 2021 release, “Finding Faith.”