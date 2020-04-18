WV Book Team: Digital books that are real page-swipers

We are all sitting at home and working on our To Be Read pile of books. This month, we thought we would spotlight some of the online book resources, just in case you’ve read through your pile. We are also going to recommend a couple of books you might want to download.
Kanawha County Public Library offers e-books and audiobooks online for free with your KCPL library card and PIN. For those without a card, KCPL is issuing temporary virtual cards to people in Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, and Roane counties. If interested, please message KCPL on their Facebook page, facebook.com/KanawhaLibrary.
WVDeli, our Overdrive consortium, offers e-books and audiobooks. WVDeli has lots of current popular fiction and a great backlist of best sellers selected by staff. Users can borrow 10 items at a time. When an item is out, readers can place a hold until it is available. Kindle users can use the WVDeli page and finish their check out by following the link to Amazon. Apple and Android user can use the Libby App.
HooplaDigital offers e-books, graphic novels, and audiobooks for readers, as well as movies and television shows. It includes a wide variety of authors and subjects. Users would normally borrow seven of any type of item per month, but during the time we are abiding the stay-at-home order, KCPL has raised checkouts to 15 items. Users should make their account at hoopladigital.com first and then download the app for their Apple, Android, Fire or Roku device.
TumbleBooks is a delightful collection of picture books and chapter books for children. The picture books are lightly animated and can read aloud to beginning readers. There is no limit on the access to TumbleBooks. Normally patrons log in, but during this time they have allowed patrons to just follow the link from our page.
RBDigital offers audiobooks and magazines. There is no limit on the number of items readers can borrow. Readers create an account and then download the appropriate app to listen or read their choices.
So what are we suggesting? We’ve picked some great titles from our digital services. Please visit our newest online hub, kcplfromhome.org that displays some our most popular resources, activities and information.
“Prince of Spies” is the first novel in Alex Gerlis’ spy series. It’s 1942 and a German spy has come to England. He’s been tracked down by a young police detective, Richard Prince. Prince’s success gets him tapped to work for British Intelligence. He lands in Denmark and makes his way to Germany trying to find information about the V1 and V2 rocket programs. Who can Prince trust? Is the information real or a false trail? Fans of John le Carré and Alan Furst will enjoy this tension filled spy novel.
Alexandra Chang’s debut novel, “Days of Distraction,” focuses on a voyage of discovery for Jing Jing, a 25-year-old Chinese-American woman. Jing Jing is moving east to Ithaca with her boyfriend, J. While on the journey, she examines what she has given up about herself to fit in. A wonderful and funny look at learning to value oneself.
Julia Alvarez is back with her first novel in 15 years, “Afterlife.” Newly published on April 7, “Afterlife” centers on recent widow, Antonia Vega, as she navigates life after her husband’s unexpected death. When her sister disappears, she must decide what family means to her and how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice for others.
“The Engineer’s Wife” is based on the true story of Emily Warren Roebling and her contributions in building the Brooklyn Bridge when her engineer husband is injured and unable to work. Tracey Enerson Wood fills her novel with the history of the time period, including the struggle of women to obtain the right to vote. This historical fiction novel chronicles the life and marriage of the fascinating Emily Roebling and her lasting legacy to one of the most famous bridges in the world.
Joshua David Stein collects 40 stories told by children of famous fathers in “To Me He Was Just Dad.” The children of Caitlyn Jenner, Christopher Reeve, Samuel L. Jackson and others, tell stories about what it was like to grow up with their famous fathers. These stories will showcase some of the most famous fathers of modern time and how they interacted with their families in their private lives.
As we try to deal with the upheaval of social distancing and quarantine, anxiety levels are rising. How do we cope? “The Anxiety Skills Workbook” by Stefan Hofmann and Judith Beck offers tips, exercises and information on how to use mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapy to make changes. They have arranged the book in units. Readers can use the book as a whole or focus on the sections that best apply. We are all trying to be kinder to ourselves and Hofmann and Beck may get readers on the right track.
For more information and online services, please visit www.kanawha library.org or kcplfromhome.org. Stay safe out there!