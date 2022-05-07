For Joan Spilman rejection, a looming deadline and the urgent need for a thesis came together to inspire her multi generational novel, “Silver Bottle.”
When her first thesis idea was rejected by her professor, Spilman turned to what she knew best: West Virginia and its women. Her latest novel “Silver Bottle” explores the stories and generational ties of four women who come to examine not only their own lives, but those of their mothers as well. Along the way they find that no matter how hard you try, you don’t always lose yesterday as you move into tomorrow.
The four women through their connection to each other must make sense of their lives no matter the outcome.
Lorraine is a wife and mother abandoned as a child on Easter Sunday by her own mother to face the trials and conservative bias of a rural town; Jenna is Lorraine’s daughter, attempting to keep her mother with her even as the rift between them widens; Carmen is the mother that abandoned Lorraine, whose attempt to reconcile stirs up the past.
Finally, there is Lizzie, the mother of all of them speaking out to Jenna from the grave.
The novel’s underlying thread is connectedness, whether in overcoming or maintaining relationships. The four women find this thread is woven deep into their relationships while facing the prejudices of a small town that is quick to judge and slow to forget.
When talking to Spilman you realize two things: one, she is a proud West Virginian, and two, she is a champion of our dialects, history and the people who make up both. She says that “Silver Bottle” appeals to the reader who wants to read not only a story of mothers and daughters who have compelling and believable relationships, but to read an accurately portrayed and described West Virginia.
She writes her characters with respect, giving them normal names and ensures that no harm comes to them. When the women in the book are faced with finding themselves in new situations, she makes sure to write from the standpoint of someone who has simply never faced this situation before, not that they are too ignorant or too simple to know how to handle it.
For Spilman, time spent away from West Virginia and being asked questions like “Have you ever eaten pizza?” or “Is there a middle class there?” led to her passion for writing West Virginia and its people accurately, in a positive light, and without stereotypes, while still allowing the use of speech and customs found throughout the state.
The women of the book are strong yet able to adapt to their surroundings and new situations. They know the importance of education and social surroundings. They are ladies, with teeth, which — they are offended or backed into a corner — bite back.
In one part of the story Lorraine is arguing with her husband over church attendance for the children. He wants them to go, she doesn’t. Finally, in exasperation, she snaps, “Religion isn’t like cleaning a chicken. You can’t take the messy parts out.”
“I want the reader to feel that my characters have been talking to them only, telling the reader what they want them to know, but all the while undressing, revealing their scars, blind spots, inconsistencies — their lies, loneliness, and pain,” Spilman said.
“I want the reader to walk away with the sense they’ve met somebody, even if they wouldn’t want them to live next door.”
When she returned to West Virginia after a 23 year absence, she found the strong female structure of her family, the grandmothers, great-grandmothers and aunts, were all gone. However, she could still hear their voices and the stories they would tell while rocking on the porch snapping beans. It was then that she realized she got her voice from these women and their strong memories.
Spilman holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in Learning Disabilities from Marshall University as well as a Master of Fine Arts from Wichita State University where she was awarded the fiction fellowship. She is currently working on another novel that takes place in Appalachia, as well as a high fantasy. Her blog, mountainair.com, features excerpts from both these ongoing works, as well as portions of “Silver Bottle.”