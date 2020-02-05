WV Book Team: Golden voices make audiobooks easy on the ears

The Golden Voice Award signifies a lifetime achievement as an audiobook narrator. Since 1992, “Audiofile Magazine” has only bestowed the honor to 24 artists.
Edoardo Ballerini said in an interview about recording audiobooks, “I guess I was naïve when I first started recording things. I was like, ‘Oh, well, you know, you just read the book, what can be so hard about that?’ And then I quickly discovered that it is truly an art form unto itself. I remember, after one of the first books I did, I would go home after the sessions and just pass out, dead tired.”
Let’s look at some of the narrators, who have truly mastered this art form.
n Golden Voice Award winner Grover Gardner has narrated a wide variety of audiobooks, including titles by Mark Twain and Richard Rubin. Gardner has voiced several of author David Rosenfelt’s “Andy Carpenter” mystery series, including the winner of AudioFile Best of 2017 Mystery and Suspense award, “Collared.” Gardner lends his expert vocal skills to this series, enthralling readers with his narration of attorney Andy Carpenter as he tracks down the mystery behind an abducted infant and beloved dog.
When the dog is located in another city years later, Andy tracks the mystery and encounters surprising twists and turns. Don’t worry if you have not read the other books in the series — they are easily enjoyable as standalone stories.
n Tomi Adeyemi grabbed readers with her trilogy of Afro-futurist novels. In “Children of Blood and Bone,” 17-year-old Zelie Adebola’s mother was killed by King Saran when he attempted to purge his kingdom of magic. In the award-winning novel, Zelie is on the run with the king’s daughter, Amari, and Zelie’s brother, Tzain, as they try to evade Amari’s brother, who wants to snuff out the remaining magic in the kingdom, which includes Zelie who has inherited the family gift.
Adeyemi uses West African Yoruba stories and modern influences like police oppression and the politics of skin color in Black culture, into a powerful tale for Bahni Turpin to convey in her award-winning audiobook recording. Turpin’s reading provides authenticity to the various characters and her pacing moves the story along perfectly. Turpin is also a 2019 Golden Voice winner.
n June 2019 Golden Voice inductee Suzanne Toren is a prolific audiobook narrator, with a career spanning over 30 years. Narrating books by authors from Jodi Picoult to Doris Kearns Goodwin, Toren has voiced some of the most popular books in recent years, such as “New York 2140,” by Kim Stanley Robinson. As the title suggests, the novel is set in New York 2140 and is read by an ensemble cast, including Toren. In 2140, people have to adapt to the rising waters, including New York, which is partially underwater. The book poses the question, what would you do if your city were on the verge of environmental collapse?
n “The Electric Hotel,” by Dominic Smith, looks back at the early days of silent films through the eyes of Claude Ballard. Ballard made one film, “The Electric Hotel.” With his glory days in the past, film scholar Martin Embry unlocks his story. From the Lumière Brothers in France, Thomas Edison’s attempts to control film in the United States and the motley players of the early cinema years, Embry has seen it all and his story enthralls. 2019 Golden Voice winner Ballerini does a masterful job with conveying the story with its international cast of eccentric characters and will have listeners anxiously waiting at the cliffhanger.
n 2019 Golden Voice Inductee January LaVoy has voiced over 200 audiobook titles. Her ability to capture a myriad of nuanced voices make her a captivating narrator. She seamlessly swaps from male to female voices, making for a delightfully smooth listening experience. Dialogue is easy to follow as LaVoy gives each character their own distant voice.
One of her more recent narrations is “17th Suspect,” by James Patterson, the 17th book in The Women’s Murder Club Series. Like the other books in this series, “17th Suspect” is a fast-paced thriller that will keep the reader on their toes. When some unexplained murders begin happening in the city, Sgt. Lindsay Boxer begins to suspect that something is awry in the police department. Will she figure out if members of her own force are involved in the crimes?
KCPL has this audiobook available on Playaway, audio CD, and electronic audiobook via WV Deli.
n Richard Hooker’s memoir/novel “MASH” is perhaps best remembered from the film and long-running sitcom about the hospital unit in Korea. It seems like a challenge to take on recording the audiobook. How do you make something so familiar your own?
Johnny Heller, a 2019 Golden Voice, will sound familiar to listeners. Heller has recorded over 200 books with over 30 Earphone Awards, including one for “MASH.” Heller does a masterful job of handling the comedy and creating distinct characterizations that listeners will feel like they are with the guys listening to old war stories.
n Actor Edward Herrmann, known to many as Richard Gilmore on “The Gilmore Girls” television show, was also an accomplished voice actor, narrating several audiobooks before his death in 2014. Herrmann’s Golden Voice narrated mostly historical nonfiction books, such as “Enduring Courage: Eddie Rickenbacker and the Dawn of the Age of Speed,” by John F. Ross.
The book is the true story of Eddie Rickenbacker and his journey through poverty and bullying growing up in Columbus, Ohio, to become an ace flyer in World War I. He continued his astounding flights in World War II and became a national hero. His story is a fascinating tale of survival and valor.