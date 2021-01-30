Readers are always curious about what our Kanawha County Public Library staff members are reading. Every year we ask librarians and staff members what was their favorite book of the year.
The list inevitably contains surprises and books that we as compilers want to read, too. You may be looking for some recommendations, so your Book Team tried to pick a wide variety to give everyone something to curl up with.
n Jess Montgomery first visited the world of southern Ohio with Lily Ross and her friend, Marvena Whitcomb, in her debut novel, “The Widows.” It is now 1926 and Lily Ross is sheriff in her own right. An unknown elderly woman has died on the railroad tracks near the Moonvale Tunnel. The conductor swears she was shoved by a ghostly figure of a woman. With help from Marvena, she tracks the woman back to the asylum in “The Hollows.” Who was she? Why was she there? Was the ghostly figure real?
Lily Ross is based on real life Vinton County sheriff widow Maude Collins. Readers will be pulled into the mystery of “The Hollows” and will also like the regional interest as well.
n Bookshops are magical places for avid readers who love to lose themselves in the stacks. In “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs, Natalie Harper has lost her mother, who runs a bookshop. Now she has come home to care for her grandfather and sell the shop. However, her stubborn grandfather has other plans. Wiggs has written a tale of how to work through grief and how to find a new future and perhaps a new love. A good read for fans of Uplit novels.
n Christopher Paolini came to the attention of fantasy fans with his “Eragon” series and they’ve been waiting for even more. This year the waiting was over with the release of “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars.”
This time, Paolini takes us to the far reaches of space. Stationed on the moon Adrasteia, xenobiologist Kira Navárez is about to depart and start a life with her fiancé. However, she discovers what appears to be an ancient, nonhuman site. She is engulfed by a strange, black substance. She’s rescued by her team, but an alien race is now on the attack. Will the substance that engulfed her be their savior?
n Azere tries to be true to her family’s Nigerian roots and her new Canadian life in “Ties That Tether” by Jane Igharo. When her father died, she promised to marry a Nigerian man and her bossy mother is holding her to that. After yet another disastrous date arranged by her mother, Azere meets Rafael, who might just be Mr Right. However, he’s not Nigerian, not Black and his background is Spanish.
While Igharo has written a romance novel, readers will find the book is as much about family relationships. Readers will be rooting for Azere to win over her stubborn, traditional mom.
n Stephen Graham Jones’ latest work of horror is about four young indigenous men of the Blackfeet tribe, who are haunted by a spirit of the past in “The Only Good Indians.” In the dead of night, the four young men go hunting elk on land reserved for elders of the tribe. What was supposed to be an easy night of illegal hunting goes terribly wrong when they are caught and given a 10-year hunting ban.
However, the laws of men are the least of the friends’ worries as the four are stalked by supernatural forces, like the Elk Head Woman. Jones has written a fast-paced horror novel awash in a sea of blood and violence.
n David Dronfield has written as both a historian and a novelist. Both skills are put to work in his riveting retelling of the tale “The Boy Who Followed His Father Into Auschwitz,” the true story of Gustav and Fritz Kleinmann. Dronfield draws on Gustav’s diary and a memoir by Fritz to tell their story. At first, the father and 16-year-old son are sent to Buchenwald, but when Gustav is transferred to Auschwitz, Fritz insists on going with his father. For six years with the support of the other, the two struggled to survive.
n The first thing you should know about poet Patricia Lockwood is that her father is a Catholic priest, but in “Priestdaddy” you’ll find that isn’t what you think. Her father was a married Lutheran minister with children and became a Catholic priest by special dispensation. Her memoir is at times humorous and a protest against the abuses and misogyny of the Catholic church.
Due to a medical emergency, she and her husband return home to the family fold. As a head of both the family and God, her conservative father looms as a large figure in her family and her story. However, even as she rails against the injustices, she paints human figures of her family.
n Jason Hardy subtitles his book “The Second Chance Club” with the words “Hardship and Hope After Prison.” Hardy worked for four years with people on parole and probation in New Orleans. Like his co-workers, he was overworked with a crushing number of caseloads — about 220 cases, which was four times the recommended number. While Hardy acknowledged that some of his cases had no interest in turning their lives around, he also recounts the frustration of trying to find services like housing and employment for those willing to change. His book focuses on seven of his clients to showcase the challenges they faced. His clients also interact with police, social workers, courts and more. Readers will get insight into how the system is interwoven. This book paints a disheartening and enlightening look at what happens when prisoners return to the outside world.