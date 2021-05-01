Mother’s Day is coming. It can mean breakfast in bed or fond memories of mothers we’ve lost. Being a mother has changed over time and those changes are reflected in the books we read. Here are some literary reflections on motherhood today.
‘Frontier Follies’ by Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond came to readers’ attention with her first book, “Pioneer Woman,” about marrying the man and the ranch he came with. In “Frontier Follies,” she weaves together vignettes about life on the ranch over the last few decades. They range from practical jokes between herself and husband, Ladd, to Drummond coping with a hearing disorder. Fans will enjoy this visit to the ranch.
‘Don’t Wait Up: Confessions of a Stay-at-Work Mom’ by Liz Astrof
In “Don’t Wait Up: Confessions of a Stay-At-Work Mom,” Liz Astrof addresses her conflicted feelings about being a mother. Her career as a writer and producer of sitcoms means that the book is laced with humor. Funny tales about taking her kids to the water park make readers smile. However, Astrof also addresses her fears about not being a good enough mom, and second guesses herself about being a parenting role model. In the end, readers will empathize with Astrof’s struggles as a 21st century parent — and laugh with her too.
‘My Brown Baby: On the Joys and Challenges of Raising African American Children’ by Denene Millner
Journalist, author and mother of two, Denene Millner has been sharing insight on motherhood on her website for several years. In “My Brown Baby: On the Joys and Challenges of Raising African American Children,” she has selected some of her favorite essays. She addresses the unique challenges faced by Black mothers--– from giving birth to helping children negotiate racism as well as day-to-day parenting. Millner presents her advice with compassion and wit that mothers will appreciate.
‘My Life as a Villainess’ by Laura Lippman
Laura Lipmann is known best as a crime fiction author. In “My life as a Villainess,” she explores her life, including becoming an adoptive mother in her 50s. Lippman being mistaken as her daughter’s grandmother and not her mom can be a wrench. She explores balancing work, marriage, parenting, childcare, getting comfortable in her own skin and more. Ms. Lippman finds that motherhood is not easy just because you are famous. Readers will enjoy her honesty and humor.
‘About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known’ by Peggy Rowe
Peggy Rowe raised a celebrity — Mike Rowe, the host of “Dirty Jobs” and other reality TV shows. In her latest book, “About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known,” Rowe tells stories of living with her thrifty husband and crazy things that she did to promote Mike’s career — from baking cookies for Joan Rivers to sending fake fan mail from cities across the country. A hilarious look at a mom’s love for her husband and sons.
‘I See Life Through Rosé-Colored Glasses’ by Francesca Serritella and Lisa Scottoline
Several of our books focus on raising kids. Lisa Scottoline has already raised Francesca Serritella, but they still have tales to tell. The mother/daughter pair’s latest collaboration, “I See Life Through Rosé-Colored Glasses,” is the eighth in their series of books based on their “Chick Wit” newspaper column. The chapters alternate with the mother/daughter team making us laugh with their insights into life at all its stages and how family keeps us going.