Releases and Publications
- Daniel Boyd has released “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club.” It tells the story of five ten-year-old best friends as they navigate through lives that aren’t easy. A strange old lady working her garden offers a safe haven. The book is available on the Headline Books website.
- Devonne Parsons had a short story, “Fortnite,” published in ILA magazine. The story follows a sixth-grade boy’s bad day as it goes from bad to worse.
- Valerie Nieman has released the audio book version of her novel, “To the Bones.” This folk horror/thriller is set in West Virginia and is narrated by Eric Fritzus. It’s available on Amazon, Libro, Barnes and Noble and other audio book sites.
- Adam Starks has released “Vultured.” This nonfiction book covers the dark side of entrepreneurship and helps the reader identify pitfalls in the setup and running of a business. It’s available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
- Neema Avashia is releasing “Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place.” This book of personal essays about her childhood and dealings with race, class, gender and sexuality. These lessons continue to inform the way she moves through the world today. The book will be available from WVU Press and White Whale Books.
- Eric Douglas has released the eleventh novel in his Mike Scott thriller series. “Held Hostage: Search for the Juncal” takes place off the coast of Mexico and follows competing groups as they search for the wreckage of a Spanish ship. The book is available on Amazon.
- Stephen Provost has released two books about Charleston and Huntington: “Charleston Century” tells the story of West Virginia’s capital, a river city of great beauty and a long, rich history. It’s the birthplace of the nation’s petrochemical industry and the Shoney’s restaurant chain. One of the nation’s most mysterious unsolved murders happened there. Country music star Kathy Mattea was born in South Charleston, and the Charleston Rockets pro football team went undefeated seven years before the Miami Dolphins did. “Huntington Century” recaps a 20th century full of triumphs and challenges. Marshall University has drawn headlines for winning national championships and for a tragic plane crash that took the lives of the football team and everyone else on board in 1970. Huntington has endured a major flood and become a destination for some of the world’s best hot dogs. Its hometown heroes include an NBA Hall of Famer and a comedy legend. Together, these two books, richly illustrated with scores of historical and contemporary images, add to the tapestry of American life in the 20th century.
- Betsy Reeder has released the final book in her New River trilogy, “Salt in Boiling Water”. This coming-of-age story is set in late nineteenth century Appalachia and follows Caleb and Jenny as they use their mountain upbringing in order to survive. Will they serve or thwart each other’s goals as they pursue the love and success that seem ever out of reach? Find it on Amazon.
- Robin Elaine has released “Terrebonne.” This Christian fantasy book tells the story of a grieving woman whose soul transcends time to find healing in 1856 Louisiana. It is available on Amazon.
Author Spotlight
M. Lynne Squires has just released “Looking Back at Charleston, Volume 2,” the follow up to her book. Volume 2 continues to cover the many places that have been erased from the landscape forever. Some have taken on new forms or been repurposed for new uses. Some buildings have been ’modernized,’ rendering them unrecognizable from yesterday’s landmarks. All are threads in the fabric of Charleston’s history. Visit the old familiar places through stories and pictures.
I asked Squires why she decided to write another volume and she said that with the tremendous interest in the first book, with people buying copies for loved ones that had lived there at one time and moved away, it just seemed like a natural follow up to continue the coverage. A well-known local writer with an interest in history, Squires said the one thing that surprises her the most about writing these books is how little information there is about certain buildings and places. With her most recent work, it’s safe to say the history of the places featured will be preserved and available to the generations to come. The book is available at the WV Marketplace inside the Capital Market or via Amazon.
Events
Have you always wanted to write a novel, memoir or poetry but don’t know where to start? Are you writing but not sure what to do with your work? Have you Googled writer information and been overwhelmed by the sea of information out there?
Intensive Genre Writers is hosting “There Are No Stupid Questions,” a free panel discussion in Huntington Tuesday evening to answer these questions and more!
Spend an evening with novelists Tobi Doyle, S.G. Redling, Carter Taylor Seaton and Michael Knost, and poet Mary Barbara Moore. Topics include: How to get started and keep going; What’s my genre? Wait, what’s genre; Notes on fiction, nonfiction, creative nonfiction and more; Publishing standards: Resources and recommendations; and, How and where to submit to agents, magazines, and publishers.
Attend in person or via Zoom. Register at www.IntensiveGenreWriters.com
This event is free and open to the public on Tuesday, January 25 at 6 p.m. at Heritage Station, 210 11th St, Huntington.
WV writer Kirk Judd will be presenting a workshop entitled “Giving Voice to Place,” at the WCoNA Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh March 11-12. Visit their website for more information.
News
Soon Barboursville will be adding a bookstore to their downtown area. Ashley Skeen and Mandee Cunningham will be opening Book Tenders later this year. I’ll keep you posted for sure and of course I’ll be there opening day.
More Book News
Tony Viola, a professor at Marshall University, is getting ready to release his new novel, “All Lies Begin With Truth” in June. It is now available for pre-order at Black Rose Writing. If you use promo code PREORDER2021 you can receive 15% off. Tony is a great storyteller. I can’t wait to read this one.
Contests
WV Writers is holding its annual writing contest that goes through March 13. Cash prizes are awarded and there are categories such as poetry, short story, nonfiction, young adult, screen play and others. See the WV Writers website for more information.
Awards
W.Va.-based Headline Books has several authors who have recently won awards or received honorable mention: The anthology “Voices from the Pandemic” with editor Don Helin; “The Adventures of Wandala” by Daniel Boyd; and “Four Bears in a Box” by Dreama Denver.
Timothy Huguenin‘s book, “When the Watcher Shakes,” has won the Indie Author Project’s 2021 Regional Adult Fiction Award for West Virginia.