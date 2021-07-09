Releases and signings
Dreama Denver, the Princeton, West Virginia-based widow of Bob Denver, has released “Gilligan’s Dreams: The Other Side of the Island” about her life being married to everyone’s little buddy. I had the pleasure of reading the book and highly recommend it. It’s available on their site, bobdenver.com.
Tobi Doyle of Huntington has graced us with not one but TWO new releases. First up is a new cozy mystery “Too Sweet To Die,” the first of what I hope are several books. Charlie Sanders is a happily married empty-nester who has it all: sciatica, myopia, and a dead body on her LaZBoy. When she teams up with her gruff neighbor, will they be able to catch a killer before they strike again? Second is the next book in her Garza Security Series, “Marina’s Risk.” Marina finds herself asking the right questions to the wrong people and now she’s in their crosshairs. Will AJ be able to not only neutralize the threat, but convince Marina to take a chance on them?
Patricia Hopper of Morgantown has re-released two of her novels. First up is the romance/mystery novel “Hearts Apart,” which takes place in Kentucky and follows the story of the new town doctor dealing with a stranger and political hopeful who has ingrained himself in her grandmother’s life. Their conflict will unearth a painful past, but will love be able to bury it once and for all? Her second re-release, “Home In My Heart,” takes us to Virginia wine country, where Maggie Guiradano finds her winery in jeopardy as well as her heart when Jerrold Snyder returns home to carry out his great uncle’s last wishes. Will their love be enough to save them both?
Dan Oates of Romney has released “Tales of the South Branch and Old Hampshire.” This collection of the personal stories of attorney and politician J.S. Zimmerman takes the reader back in time to the early twentieth century when rivers were clear, mountains untouched and outdoorsmen hunted and fished at will. Read about losing his first case, the theft of a hog and his election to the W.Va. House of Representatives in 1920.
Several W.Va. writers are included in the new international collection “In the Midst: A COVID-19 Anthology.” Artists from the ages of 10 to 90 from all around the world contributed poems, essays, stories, photos and artwork about their lives since COVID-19.
Chris Fain of Huntington has released “Iron & Brass.” Ramona Stone is a retired boxer and cancer survivor barely getting by in a faded Rust-Belt town — until she unwittingly frees a jinni from a thrift-store teapot. Now her cat has the power of speech, an ultra-powerful being is bunking on her couch… and her snow-locked community is set to become a battleground between our reality and a magic netherworld beyond.
Glenn Longacre recently published “On the Plains in ‘65: The 6th West Virginia Volunteer Cavalry in the West.” It tells the largely unknown story of George Holliday, a Civil War boy soldier who at the age of 15 served with the 6th West Virginia regiment when it was based for a year on the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains. George and the other soldiers thought they were going to be discharged in June 1865. Instead, they were loaded onto railroad cars and shipped west to guard stations along the Oregon Trail in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. Longacre has taken Holliday’s stories and added photographs, maps, appendices, and notes.
Claudia Pemberton of Huntington just published her eighth novel, “Sacred Tears.” It’s the tale of a young woman’s journey of self discovery as fate chooses her path and prompts her to discover the power of unconditional love. Young Evie Edwards’ trek through life tests her faith and perseverance in unimaginable ways. The book is available on Amazon and locally at The Inner Geek and The Red Caboose.
Sue Bonham of Sissonville just published “Angels in the Garden,” her personal survival story of the Sissonville gas pipeline explosion on December 11, 2012. The “angels” are the hometown hero volunteer firemen who entered that inferno to rescue her, as well as two other individuals who were on the telephone with her during her 45-minute struggle to survive. In conjunction with the book’s release, her great-nephew, Seth Bunting, wrote the song “Angels.” The book is available on Amazon and the single is available for purchase on all music venues — Spotify, iTunes, etc.
Nick Lewis, formerly of Huntington, has published a series of mystery books, “The Detective Carla McBride Chronicles.” The third book, “Chasing Truth and Redemption,” was recently released with a fourth novel coming later this year. Lewis, a former newspaper writer, publisher and football coach, also released “When Eagles Soared,” the story of Lou Surber Osborne, a rookie teacher and coach who is hired to coach an elementary football team with a losing history, but he quickly realizes the challenges that lie ahead of him to make them winners.
Morigan Shaw’s sixth and final book in her fantasy series the “Idoramin Chronicles” is available on Amazon now.
A native of Putnam County, Barbara A. Whittington’s fifth book, “A Girl from Hometown, West Virginia — Essays and Poems,” was recently released on Amazon. It is available in paperback and on Kindle.
Cat Pleska has a chapter in the book “I’m Afraid of that Water: A Collaborative Ethnography of a West Virginia Water Crisis,” which won the prestigious Weatherford Award. The book about the chemical spill in 2014 was published by WVU Press. Pleska’s chapter is titled “Citizen’s Response: On Leaving or Staying.”
Greenbrier County’s Ben Campbell has released a chapbook of poems titled “Darker Still”. These poems lament the loss of a bygone era and a man who embodied its spirit.
Joe Hunter has edited “Spruce Wind’s Song”, a just-published book of poetry and photographs that evokes the byways and landscapes of eastern West Virginia. It offers the poetry of Ivan Hunter, a native of Richwood who drew on the places around his hometown for inspiration and emotional connection. The photography is by Melvin Hartley, an award-winning photographer from Fayetteville.
Barbara Smith has published “Digging Our Own Graves: Coal Miners and the Struggle over Black Lung.” The book includes a photo gallery by labor journalist Earl Dotter. The book addresses the resurgence and intensification of the disease in recent years.
Marshall graduate Anghus Houvouras just released “Cocaine Zoo,” about America’s clandestine war on Colombian drug cartels.
Becca Spence Tobias’ new book, “On Home,” tells the story of Cassidy and her return back to West Virginia and the life she left behind. Hiding her profession and her sexuality from her friends and family, she has to figure out how to hold on to the life she’s built for herself while picking up the pieces of her fractured family. “On Home” releases in August.
Appalachian writer April Asbury is releasing “Woman with Crows,” her first poetry chapbook, which arrives in late July. It is currently available for pre-order from Finishing Line Press. The poems weave together stories from fairy tales and mythologies in an exploration of a woman’s shifting identity.
Hannah Boggs, from South Point, Ohio, has released the sequel to “Violent Delights.” “Fire and Power” continues the story of Odette Sinclair as she takes advantage of a situation to escape the Mages twins, Grayson and Greer. She is torn between staying and protecting the last of those she loves, or abandoning them and going it alone. As the past catches up with her, she learns more about her abilities and is forced to confront her nemesis. All this culminates in a surprising conclusion that is sure to set up an explosive finale.
Mary Case of Charleston has released the first book in her new children’s series, “Casey and the Tikes.” The first book “Friendship,” is about two sisters and their dog, Casey, who learn valuable lessons through the good deeds they perform in their adventures.
West Virginia author Jeni Conrad has released “The Lost Guardians” which tells the story of Andi, who loves playing The King’s Conquest Online with her guildmates — sometimes even choosing the game over homework or spending time with her dad. When her real-life best friend, Micah, goes missing, the guild must teleport inside the game to battle their way through beasts and dungeons. When a game goes from play to real and releases new content will they be able to find their way through and rescue Micah, or will they find themselves trapped forever?
Lee Anne Post will be releasing “Thoughts & Prayers” in August. The story of Lily who becomes the unwitting accomplice in a school shooting. After suffering a public humiliation, Lily sneaks her boyfriend into school for what she thinks is a simple act of revenge. Suddenly fourteen people are dead and straight-A student Lily finds herself willing to say anything to evade the manhunt for her.
Ashley Belote has illustrated Joy Keller’s picture book “Frankenslime”. What happens when a young slime scientist’s latest creation comes to life on a dark and stormy night? The book includes slime recipes, so who knows? Frankenslime might awaken again.
Retired WVU journalism professor Alison Bass’ new book “Brassy Broad: How One Journalist Helped Pave the Way to #MeToo” chronicles newsroom culture that told her she was too independent minded for a woman to be included on a Spotlight Investigation team. Bass grew up in a cooperative community founded by Quakers, where she gained a unique view of the world that compelled her to question everything, but to be open minded as well.
Author spotlight
Charleston native Maya Noronha Duff has released a children’s picture book, “Snow in our Potties! (The Storm Made Us Do It).” What happens when two massive winter storm systems collide in an area that rarely sees snow? From sledding in laundry baskets to jumping into frozen pools to rescue dogs, this book recounts the experiences of one family as well as individuals across the state of Texas.
This rhyming book with the right amount of (snow in our) potty humor will leave you smiling and hopefully feeling grateful for the everyday luxuries we typically take for granted. Available on Amazon, a portion of proceeds is being donated to the Central Texas Food Bank and Water Mission as a token of appreciation for the everyday luxuries of access to food and clean water.
For Maya, reading was a major part of her childhood, with family read-alouds continuing into her teen years. She has always loved children’s literature and wrote countless stories as a child. Maya went on to major in psychology at the University of Notre Dame and joined their Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) program upon graduation. Through ACE, Maya taught second grade while earning her Master of Education degree. Throughout all this, Maya’s love of children’s literature remained.
Maya now resides in Austin, Texas with her husband and three daughters, aged 7, 5, and 2. She has penned countless stories and rhymes for her children over the years, but nothing inspired her to turn her rhymes into a book like Winter Storms Uri and Viola.
Book spotlight
Husband and wife writing team E.M. and Wendy Lohr of Gerrardstown released the fifth book in their Galactic History series “Vested.” The series follows Rosa, a reluctant space mission volunteer. An alien race has left a message on Mars with coordinates on how to find them. Their only requirement? A human with a specific DNA sequence — Rosa. She isn’t exactly thrilled to be traveling in space, but with her destiny already decided and the wheels in motion, she has no choice but to embark on a journey that could see her unknowingly betraying the alien race.
The Lohrs are also owners of Cressen Books, which publishes novels in a wide range of genres. They are e-publishing-based and offer a full range of services for the preparation and publication of both electronic and print editions. They are currently accepting manuscripts for certain genres and can be reached at cressenbooks@frontier.com for more information.
Writing and reading events
Arts Night Out, a monthly event that showcases the work of local artisans and musicians, is held the last Wednesday of each month at Heritage Station in Huntington. Check out their Facebook page for details of guests and events.
Writers Can Read is a monthly event that invites authors to be the featured readers. There is also a chance if time allows, for any writer in attendance to read from their works. Visit their Facebook page for more information.
Awards and recognition
Barbara Minney of Parkersburg has won the 2020 Poetry Is Life Book Award for her work “If There’s No Heaven.” Her poems tell the personal and emotional story of her feelings, thoughts and passions encountered while struggling to live her truth as a transgender woman.
After “X-Plan Parenting” by Berk Fulks was awarded the gold medal for top parenting book of 2020 by Illumination Awards, BookAuthority just ranked it as one of the top seven “Parenting Teens” books for 2021. This book is so good. I had the pleasure of reading it and Bert offers advice on parenting that is direct, doable and — in the world we live in today — necessary.
Hannah Boggs’ “Fire and Power” was listed as a finalist by Indies today.com for 2020.
James Rickard’s book cover for “The Windmill Portal” has been nominated for the Cover of the Month contest on AllAuthor.com.
That’s it for this month. As always I can be reached at my website, authoramydeal.com or via email authoramydeal@gmail.com. Send me your news, suggestions for my author spotlight or drop a line if you just want to talk books.