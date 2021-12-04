New Releases
Casey Bond has released “House of Wolves,” the second book in her "House of Eclipses" duology. When faced with either loosing Citali or saving her by changing her into Wolven, Beron must decide quickly and worry about the consequences later. The two have always been at odds, now more than ever. Will they be able to put aside their differences to fight the darkness that is coming? Bond's books are available on Amazon.
Joy Keeler and Ashley Belote continue their children’s story of Victoria Fraken and her friend Goop. “Valenslime” is a companion book to their first book, “Frankenslime.” This time around, Victoria finds herself realizing that with Valentine’s Day approaching, she is Goop’s only friend. What will happen when she decides to make him a friend using the same process that created Goop? When slime, lightning and boredom come together, what could go wrong? Head to Amazon to order your copy and find out.
Abigail Drake has released a new reference book for writers, “The Reformed Pantser's Guide to Plotting.” No book is unfixable. Let Drake take you through the step-by-step process to analyze your structure and figure out where you went wrong. Available on Amazon.
Joshua E.B. Smith will be releasing “Insanity's Requiem: Book IV of The Auramancer's Exorcism” in December. This fantasy/horror novel is the final in a four-part series that follows a cursed exorcist as he struggles to regain his magic. Look for Smith's books on Amazon or his website, www.sagadmw.com.
Sarah Blizzard Robinson is releasing the audiobook of her memoir “As A Result” in December. The memoir tells the story of Robinson's childhood, along with the turmoil and effects on her and her family. Alcoholism, family secrets and a quest for answers lead to life-changing decisions and bring her face to face with her grief. Look for her books on Amazon.
Lee E.E. Stone has released “Dark Splinters.” This horror and dark fantasy novel brings together 15 writers for 15 different tales of the shadowy places between our thoughts, hopes and fears. Edited by Bram Stoker Award Winner and Logan native Michael Knost, "Splinters" is available on Amazon.
Lynn Eldridge is releasing “Tame the Wild,” her latest historical romance. Taking place in turn-of-the-century San Francisco, a New Year’s Eve ball brings together a mysterious man named Luke with an elusive lady named Genevieve. After their meeting, Luke decides to stop her wedding to an older man. In a race against time, will Luke succeed? You’ll find Eldridge's books on Amazon.
JD Byrne has released his latest fantasy/steampunk novel “Widows of the Empire.” This is book two in his Unari Empire trilogy and continues the story of Aton and Lady Belwyn, who are searching for answers as the world's only superpower fractures around them. All Byrne's books can be found on Amazon.
Andy Spradling has released “Diagram of Death.” This book is the next in the Detective Harper Stowe Mystery series. Life is peaceful on Hilton Head Island, where people move about freely and without care. When a serial killer begins striking, it's up to Harper to bring to justice. But by using herself as bait, will she become the killer's most thrilling prey? The series is available on Amazon.
Author Tim Means has announced the publication of “Copper Canyon,” a suspenseful legal thriller that traces an underground coal mine disaster to federal laws intended to safeguard miners’ safety.
In Chuck Wood’s book “Wheeling 1850,” the body of a steamboat captain is discovered in a cave. Henry Russell is recruited to investigate with the help of his daughter. That puts both in danger. Horse and steamboat racing, grave-robbing, escaping slaves, emerging rights for women, cholera outbreaks, romance and Ralph Waldo Emerson bring the tale from death to life. It's available on Amazon.
Storm Young released her debut novel based in New Martinsville. “The Pen Pal, A West Virginia Mystery” is a mystery thriller that touches on the struggle of motherhood and postpartum depression. Available on Amazon.
Awards and News
Eldridge has signed a four-book contract with traditional publisher Wolfpack Publishing. “Tame the Wild” is the first book. It arrives just in time for Christmas.
Carter Taylor Seaton’s book “The Other Morgans” was recognized with the New York City Big Book Award in the category of Cultural Heritage as a Distinguished Favorite.
Cat Pleska's "A Killing Time" (short story) and "Strangling Angel" (nonfiction) have been nominated by the editorial board for the 2021 Anthology of Appalachian Writers.
Events
Writers Can Read welcomes Eliot Parker reading from his new novel “A Final Call” and Kris Hall reading from his novel “Fabian’s Waltz” at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Heritage Station.