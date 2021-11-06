New Releases
The following books have been released in recent weeks by local authors. Most are available online through Amazon and other local or national sellers:
Brittney Cassity of Gap Mills, along with her husband Scott, has released “Boo!” The book is based on the 13-word story that Scott used to tell their sons when they were growing up. Brittney took the story and turned it into a fully illustrated book. Follow the brave hero as he summons the courage to follow the ghost that sneaks out of his closet.
MarQuese Liddle of Wheeling released “Wand Smoke: Broken” on Halloween. This blend of fantasy and frontier fiction follows an occult leader and his adopted daughter on their vengeance quest until events force them to go from villains to heroes.
Valerie Banfield of Roane County is releasing a historical fiction book “The Sycamore’s Psalm”. In 1936 the Corleys are relocating trying to make a better life for themselves and their children. Arthurdale promises to be a place of self sufficiency and gainful employment. Only time will tell if it’s an empty dream or a dream come true.
Abigail Drake a member of WV Writers and frequent conference presenter, has turned her workshop “Plotting Out the Novel of Your Dreams” in to a book. Learn to take your book, make it shine and go from meh to marvelous.
Claudia Pemberton of Huntington has released “Finding Faith” a religious fiction. The story of Faith, who for all her 28 years, has never questioned her trust in God. One night that leads to fifty hours of terror will find her faith and trust tested while she learns the resilience of the human spirit.
Ken Willard of Winfield is releasing “The What, Why & Where of the New Expedition.” This book focuses on areas of the church using scripture as a foundation. Gathering information from a variety of authors, this book is intended to help church leaders in today’s world discern the mission, purpose and vision of their church.
Homer Hickam, West Virginia’s own Rocket Boy, is releasing a new book. “Don’t Blow Yourself Up” tells Hickam’s life journey from Coalwood, W.Va. to Vietnam and back. You’ll read about his deep sea diving and his friendships with Tom Clancy and Jake Gyllenhaal. Read about heroic efforts to save lives and fun times spent with David Letterman. I asked Hickam what the hardest parts were to write about and one he mentioned was his tour in Vietnam — he realized he had the opportunity to write about the war in a different way. “I want my reader to get immersed in the stories I tell and actually feel they’re right there with me every step of the way,” he said. I can’t wait to read this book and tag along, especially when he builds a cannon!
W.Va.-based Blackwater Press is announcing the release of the following books. “I Piped, That She Might Dance,” a historical novel by Iain MacDonald that tells the story of the life of Angus MacKay, the first piper to the Sovereign Queen Victoria; and “Tuscawilla: Stories of a Farm,” which tells the history of Tuscawilla Farm built in 1844. It includes recipes, pictures and stories of an almost-vanished way of life.
Spotlight
This is the perfect time of year to introduce you to one of my favorite horror writers, Sam Hodge. Hodge, from the Barboursville area, has already seen one of his stories made in to a movie, “Twelve Pole Manor”. Another story, “The Hag Witch,” is currently being adapted for film. Hodge writes his stories as a screenplay and says, “The format, in my mind, is very visual and always has camera angles included in the writing.” This attention to detail is why his stories and movies never fail to deliver the fear, surprise, suspense and mystery that all devout horror movies fans expect.
Events
The WV Filmmakers Guild is hosting a screen writing workshop November 6 and 7. Information can be found at wvfg.org.
WV Reading Association will hold its 66th Conference on November 18 and 19 at The Greenbrier. For more information visit their web site.
London Blue of St. Albans will be doing a reading at Heritage Station on November 15. London writes horror and has several books either published or about to be published this fall. You can find her books on Amazon or at several local bookstores.Amy Deal is a resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She blogs about her literary experiences at authoramydeal.com and can be reached by email at authoramydeal@gmail.com.