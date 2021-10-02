New Releases
Coy Hall of Huntington released “Grimoire of the Four Imposters” on September 7. This collection of six tales of horror will take readers on a dark tour of the 17th Century. Here grimoires possess secrets, impostors beguile the unwary, temptation turns macabre, and the night is no friend.
Matt Browning of Charleston has just released “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide.” This book will take all of the pop culture references heard and seen on the show, and explain them so you can go, “Now I get it!” Structured episode by episode, it features dialogue and follows with context and explanation. An alphabetical index is also included. This book is a must-have for any fan of the show.
Debbie Richard of Elizabeth has released “Crosswinds” a book of poetry that reflects on the crosswinds of life. “Crosswinds” takes the reader on a tour of poems from the unveiling on a wedding night to a father”s disguise, a Sunday afternoon in the park to a towering rough exterior trying to break one’s shell, to the elegance of “A Measure of Grace.” Overcoming difficulty transports us further than we dared to go because, sometimes, our lives depend on it.
Kingston Garrett of Huntington has released “Rocking Randy,” the story of a 10-year-old named Randy and a girl named Mean Jean who tries to discourage him from following his dream. What makes this kid’s book different is, Kingston is a kid himself. At 8 years of age, the St. Joseph elementary school student found himself during quarantine being bored and told to “go write a book.” I think after you read it, you’ll be glad he did.
Alison Bass’ new book “Brassy Broad: How one Journalist helped pave the way to #MeToo” is already getting rave reviews ahead of its release date of September 21st.
R.L. Shawver, formerly of Meadow Bridge, has released “For This Child I have Prayed.” The book tells the story of his son and how he overcame the two heart defects he was born with, enduring six surgeries in eighteen months. Through faith and belief you’ll read how God guided his parents and the doctors to make the decisions necessary for Samual to become the happy and healthy boy he is today.
Laura Boggess of Hurricane combines poetry, Instagram and love into her new romance novel “Mildred’s Garden”. When a musician and song writer comes to West Virginia to perform at Mountain Stage, he has no idea an encounter with Mildred Ruffner will lead to romance. Exchanging comments and viewing each others’ lives on Instagram, both will have to come to terms with their pasts and find the courage to face the future together.
Spotlight
Craig Johnson, the creator of the popular Longmire series, is releasing the newest novel in the series, “Daughter of the Morning Star.” When Lolo Long’s niece Jaya begins receiving death threats, Tribal Police Chief Long calls on Sheriff Walt Longmire along with Henry Standing Bear as lethal backup. Lolo hopes that having Longmire involved will draw some public attention to the girl’s plight, a maneuver which also inadvertently places the good sheriff in a one-on-one with the deadliest adversary he has ever faced in both this world and the next.
Having written 17 novels so far in the series, I asked Johnson how he kept motivated to continue and how he found new ideas. His reply, “I was lucky, and happened to stumble on an ensemble and a protagonist that provide me with a platform to go in pretty much any direction I needed to hold my attention.”
Johnson told me if he can find a social problem or issue that will fit into the Longmire world, it holds his attention and may become the focus or a part of a book. The idea for this latest book came from a missing persons poster he saw on a bulletin board during a visit to the Crow Reservation.
The number of missing and murdered indigenous women is staggering. According to the FBI, 5,590 went missing last year alone. Hopefully with the popularity of this series more light will be shed on this issue and bring it the attention it needs to maybe bring one of these ladies home.
For more information visit NIWRC.org. “Daughter of the Morning Star” will be available September 21st.
Events
Cicada Books in Huntington offers the following book clubs:
A new book club called Based on a Book … Club will discuss books on which TV/Movies are based. Meetings will take place monthly on the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The first book selected is “The Queen”s Gambit” by Walter Tevis. The book for October is “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty.
Tasty Reads Book Club mets on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. The book for September is “With the Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo and the book for October 4 — “Under the Tuscan Sun” by Frances Mayes.
For more information follow the Cicada Books Facebook page.
Awards
West Virginia based Headline Books announced the following awards from the 2021 Hollywood Book Festival, which honors books worthy of “further attention” from the film, television and multimedia industries. Included in this year’s awards are West Virginia authors Daniel Boyd, “The Adventures of Wandala” (Best Science Fiction); Sabrina Runyon, “Kindergarten Kapers” (Sequels); Dreama Denver, “Gilligan’s Dreams: The Other Side of the Island” (Biography/Autobiography).
Book News
Derek Krissoff, the director of West Virginia University Press, contacted me to let me know about a book they recently published — a century or more after it was penned. After the work was discovered in 2018, Edward Watts took his great-great-grandfather’s handwritten pages and edited them into “Cannel Coal Oil Days.”
The book — which details the experiences of Theophile Maher — challenges ideas about antebellum Appalachia during the years of 1859 through 1861. The novel’s protagonist, a mining engineer, works closely with a black family to organize the local abolitionists into a Union militia to help with West Virginia’s secession from Virginia.