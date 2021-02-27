Who are the up and coming writers of 2021? The KCPL Book Team looks at some of the debut novels on order at the library.
The lives of five Latinx people are woven together in Gabriela Garcia’s “Of Women and Salt.” Raised in Miami, Garcia’s roots go back to both Cuba and Central America. In her debut novel, she reaches back to 1866 with Maria, a woman working in the male-dominated cigar-making world of Cuba. The novel moves forward to tell the story of Carmen finding success in America, but whose daughter’s life is spiraling out of control. Readers also follow the story of Gloria, who enters the United States from Central America only to lose her daughter to ICE. How will their stories resolve? Readers will want to know.
In “The Prophets,” Robert Jones tells the story of the enforced sexuality of slaves in the 1800s. Plantation owner Paul has an interest in keeping his female slaves pregnant and giving birth to new slaves to increase his wealth. Into this mix come Samuel and Isaiah, two gay men, enslaved on the plantation. Their love disturbs relationships already fractured by the horrors of slavery. The well-drawn characters of his debut novel have lead comparisons to the writings of Toni Morrison.
- In the 18th century, a mysterious apothecary helps women. In “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner, Nella gives women in need hard-to-trace poisons to use against abusive men. Things change when a 12-year-old’s mistake creates issues that echo forward in time. In present-day London, Caroline is dealing with her own demons when she stumbles on clues about the unsolved apothecary murders. Penner’s novel has been getting lots of buzz and will intrigue fans of women’s fiction and mysteries.
- Our unnamed main character is snooping on her boyfriend Felix’s phone, looking to see if he is cheating. Instead, she uncovers his hidden life in the land of conspiracy theories. Lauren Olyer’s “Fake Accounts” is an observation on how we craft our image online. After leaving Felix, she also leaves for Berlin where we see her crafting various versions of herself in dating apps and other online media. Readers must take an interesting look at who we are and who we claim to be in our social media accounts.
Emily Layden’s coming-of-age story, “All Girls,” is the story of sexual assault just before the #MeToo movement. The fear and brave nature of the girls and their experience with a staff predator at a New England prep school is a very relatable story for many women. The power of female friendship and determination to expose the truth are central to this touching novel.
- “How the One Armed Sister Sweeps Her House” is not a debut novel for those with a weak stomach for violence. The author, Cherie Jones, provides an intimate portrait of domestic violence against women. The psyche of battered women is adept and powerful, making it a difficult read. Set in a tight-knit Caribbean community, Jones explores how domestic violence can ripple through a family and community.
- Genevieve Gornichec’s debut novel, “The Witch’s Heart,” is based on Norse mythology. An interpretation of the relationship between Norse witch, Angrboda, and the trickster god, Loki, “The Witch’s Heart” also explores Angrboda’s relationship with her three mythical children, Jormungand, Hel and Mildred the Serpent. This interesting take on Norse mythology will allow readers to immerse themselves in an extraordinary other world.
- There is something appealing about stories that involve a mysterious invitation to a group of individuals, brought together to an unfamiliar location. Some of the usual questions of this mystery-thriller trope exist in Allie Reynolds’ debut novel “Shiver,” such as, why has the group been gathered? Who sent the invitation? However, Reynolds’ “Shiver” is an engrossing and interesting debut novel, especially for readers who enjoy mysteries.