New releases and signings
- Local authors from the Parkersburg and Ohio Valley area have been published in the first volume of the “Northern Appalachia Review” by Sunbury Press. This Journal dedicated to the literature of Northern Appalachia includes poems from Susan Sheppard, David B. Prather, Randi Ward and Barb McCullough of Wood County.
- Suzanne Alexander with the Huntington Museum of Art has a children’s book just released, “The Tip of the Tale.” Join a fox and his barnyard friends as they learn why the red fox has a white-tipped tail. The book is available at “The Red Caboose” in Huntington as well as the Huntington Museum of Art gift shop.
- Trinny Sigler of Powellton has released “Sawdust: Debris from Deep Cuts.” A book of mourning, it is told as an Irish wake. Sigler has taken her own personal experiences with loss, and found a way to honor, acknowledge and properly send them off so that the healing process can begin.
- Daniel Boyd of Charleston has just released “The Adventures of Wandala: North, South, East, West.” When a devastating earthquake breaks Wandala’s world apart, she sets out to reunite her fractured world against all odds.
Author spotlight
Liza Jonathan of Fairmont is releasing her second Christmas romance book, “The Christmas We Knew.” This title joins “Wrecking Christmas” as part of her Mountain Magic series. Both books take place in West Virginia, with The Greenbrier, New River Gorge Bridgewalk and Snowshoe Mountain as locations within. “Wrecking Christmas” was the winner of the 2020 HOLT Medallion for excellence. Liza has a degree in professional writing from Wheeling Jesuit University and is excited to show her readers the romantic side of our mountain state. In addition to her holiday books, she has a new series starting and book one of the Charmed Series, “Haunted by You,” is currently available on Amazon and in select bookstores. Follow Jonathan on her Facebook page: Liza Jonathan Romances.
Book festivals, conferences and fairs
- The West Virginia Writers, Inc. will hold their annual fall conference on Saturday and Sunday. While this year they’ve moved to a virtual format, you can still expect great workshops conducted by some of the best West Virginia has to offer. “Follow Your Dreams, Chart Your Own Course” by Michael McClellan. Find out how to land a deal and get the attention of the biggest names in the business. “Social Media Today — What’s New and What Works in Writing Promotion” by M. Lynne Squires. Lynn Squires is an amazing resource when it comes to getting your writing out there and promoted even in the time of COVID-19. Social media doesn’t require you leaving the safety of your home. Attend these workshops and many others during the two-day conference. The conference is free for members of WV Writers, but the good news is anyone can join. Sign up at wvwriters.org. There are adult and student memberships available, which can include opportunities to network with other writers and to get help and support.
- The Women of Appalachia Project along with the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library are presenting the 12th Annual Women Speak on Saturday at 1 p.m. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1262347657461754/ to register. The Women of Appalachia Project invites participation from women of all backgrounds, ages and experiences believing that all women are capable, courageous, creative and inspired. Speakers for this event will share their music, poetry and stories of their ties to Appalachia.
Headline Books will host their first virtual book festival and conference Saturday through Nov. 21. Autographed books will be available, as well as workshops and panels. Hear from some of West Virginia’s finest writers: Matt Browning, Eliot Parker, Diana Walker, Tony Hylton and more. Also, David Selby of Falcon Crest fame will do a reading and Dreama Denver, the widow of Bob Denver, will appear.
Monthly writing and reading events
- The third Monday of each month Carter Taylor Seaton hosts Writers Can Read, which brings together writers and readers to share either their own works or those that have touched or inspired them. After the guest speakers finish reading, there is an open mic opportunity as well. Currently, the events are being held virtually. Follow the Facebook page for more information.
- On Nov. 20, join author Matt Browning for a virtual book chat hosted by Headline Books’ “Zoom into Books” event. Matt will be reading his new children’s book “Chicks and the City.” There will also be a Q&A about the writing process and a discussion on the importance of urban farming. Visit the Headline Books Facebook page for more information.
Special events
The Charleston Reads Book Club has selected “Burning Bright” by Ron Rash as its November selection. This ties in with an announcement by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin that the Clay Center has received a grant to host the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read in Kanawha Valley this fall. This grant supports a community reading program between September 2020 and June 2021. You can join Ron Rash virtually to discuss his work documenting the changing face of Appalachia with a variety of audiences. Rush will join the Charleston Reads book club meeting scheduled for Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. Participants can pre-register for the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z2I jB_PvQRuxO04dNKHsQw.
The Clay Center is working with additional partners including the Kanawha County Public Library, Putnam County Library, Step by Step, Inc., and the West Virginia Humanities Council to distribute copies of the book to community members. Several hundred free copies are available and can be picked up at Kanawha County Public Library locations and the Clay Center.
Awards and recognition
- Former editor-publisher of the Hinton Daily News Tony Hylton has won Honorable Mention for best general fiction at the 2020 New York Book Festival for his novel “Enough.” It tells the story of a young newspaper publisher who believes the press has a responsibility to hold political officials responsible. Taking place in the ‘60s in southern West Virginia, this isn’t easy or free from danger.
- West Virginia University Press has a title as a finalist for the National Book Award in fiction. “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” by Deesha Philyaw explores the lives of Black women and girls as they come to terms with the lives they want and need to live, while dealing with their churches’ expectations of what they should be.
Get to reading
Did you know that the main branch of the Kanawha County library is undergoing renovations? They have temporarily relocated to the Charleston Town Center. Shopping, eating AND reading. I’m in!
Contests
West Virginia-based Blackwater Press is having their first short story contest. They are seeking short stories with a theme based around their logo and the top ten winners will be published in a short story collection in 2021. Go to www.blackwa terpress.com/storycontest for more information and to enter.
Holiday Book Drive
Alderson’s Store in Alderson is gearing up for their annual Holiday Book Drive that benefits two local elementary schools. They focus on books by West Virginia authors or books with West Virginia subjects and they have a need of 600 books this year. To donate to their fund, visit the Alderson’s Store Facebook page. If you’re a West Virginia writer of children’s books and would like to donate your books, please contact them.