The WV Book Festival is set to return on October 22nd and 23rd -- not at the Charleston Coliseum as originally planned, but in an online, virtual format due to the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The Book Festival is coordinating with the authors on the logistics and timing of their live streaming presentations. Updated schedules and online details will be announced in the coming weeks.
But now is the time to get a head start on books by this year’s featured authors. In this column we’ll explore works by Colson Whitehead, Jon Scieszka, Josh Malerman, Eric Eyre, Denise Giardina and Homer Hickam.
Colson Whitehead – "Harlem Shuffle"
Critically-acclaimed author Colson Whitehead has a myriad of literary awards to his name, including two Pulitzer Prizes. Whitehead’s latest book “Harlem Shuffle” is a crime novel about a businessman in the 1960s, Ray Carney, who finds himself in troublesome territory after delving into under-the-table activities. What started out as an attempt to make a little extra cash for his growing family became an immersion into an underworld that proved to be much more than he bargained for.
Whitehead wonderfully brings 1960s Harlem to life by creating vivid imagery of the neighborhood, people, and the societal issues of the time, many of which are still palpable today.
Jon Scieszka - "AstroNuts" series
Jon Scieszka shot to fame with his classic “True Story of the Three Little Pigs” in which the wolf sets the story straight. More recently he has been bringing a smile to the faces of readers with his three part “AstroNuts” series.
NNASA (Not NASA) sent AlphaWolf, SmartHawk, LaserShark, and StinkBug into space to find potential planets that Earthlings could escape to if we mess things up too much here. Readers will delight in the crazy adventures of this team on “The Plant Planet,” “The Water Planet,” and “Planet Perfect” and, without knowing it, learn more about the environment. Fans of “Captain Underpants” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” will laugh along with Scieszka’s new series.
Josh Malerman – "Goblin"
Josh Malerman, well known for his novel "Bird Box," has just published another much-anticipated novel, or rather six horror novellas, “Goblin: A Novel in Six Novellas.” Goblin, Michigan is known as a popular tourist town, but Goblin is not what you think. If you ask the locals, they paint a much more sinister picture.
Malerman has taken a unique approach to telling a larger story by breaking up his novel into six separate novellas. Each novella, centered in Goblin, is told by a different townsperson focusing on a distinctive disquieting event which has happened there. Malerman weaves the stories together to unveil larger truths about this seemingly pleasant town.
Eric Eyre - "Death in Mud Lick"
The themes in Pulitzer Prize winner Eric Eyre’s “Death in Mud Lick” have been back in the news this summer with the opioid trials in West Virginia and the Sackler family threatening to withdraw money, if not given immunity in court. Where did all this start?
In small towns like Kermit, W.Va. The southern West Virginia town had 382 residents, but the Sav-Rite Pharmacy filled prescriptions for 12 million opioid painkillers in a mere three years. That would be the equivalent of over 31,413 pills per resident. They fed the addictions of people from all over, not just southern West Virginia. The opioid epidemic created pill mills that people traveled far and wide to get the addictive painkillers from.
One victim was William Preece. Debbie Preece, of Kermit, was not going to let her brother’s death go unnoticed, so Preece and Eyre joined forces. “Sustained outrage” had been Gazette publisher Ned Chilton’s catch phrase, and Eyre took it to heart on this story. He dug hard up the money trail past corporate lawyers, lobbyists, and others to the big pharma companies raking in profits at the cost of the people. “Death in Mud Lick” tells the powerful story of a small group fighting for the truth.
Denise Giardina – "Storming Heaven"
2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain. Denise Giardina has written several fine historical novels, but her mining novel “Storming Heaven,” which harks back to the conflict between the coal operators and the miners, hits close to home.
The town and land around Annadel, W.Va., had been wrested by the coal companies from the people who lived there. Having few other choices, the men and boys went down into the mines. Giardina intertwines the stories of Annadel’s activist mayor C.J. Marcum; Rondal Llloyd, who was raised to go to the mines, but chose to support the union; Carrie Bishop, a Kentucky girl who has fallen for Rondal and works as a mine nurse; and Rosa Angelelli, who has lost four of her sons to mine accidents. These threads draw tighter to the events of Blair Mountain, bringing the history of that time vividly to life. Giardina continued the story of this area in “Unquiet Earth.”
Homer Hickam – "Don’t Blow Yourself Up"
New York Times bestselling author and West Virginia native Homer Hickam is no stranger to speaking at the West Virginia Book Festival. Hickam has a new book being published in October 2021, “Don’t Blow Yourself Up: The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky.”
The engaging author often harkens back to his formative years in West Virginia in his writing, delighting regional and national audiences alike. Told with grace and humor, Hickam shares stories from his life with readers, giving them a deeper glimpse into his adventure-filled experiences.
For further updates on the 2021 West Virginia Virtual Book Festival, please visit wvbookfestival.org/.