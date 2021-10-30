Everything has been hectic and stressful lately, so your Kanawha County Public Library Book Team duo decided to share some of the books that they have used to escape.
Because she can’t travel, Elizabeth Fraser has been escaping to Scotland in books. She shares two cozy mysteries, a memoir and an Outlander-related armchair travel title. Ashley Brown shares a fantasy series and a classic gothic horror title.
Wee Murder in My Shop — By Fran Stewart
Peggy Winn is in Scotland on a shopping trip for her Vermont store, which specializes in Scots wares. She buys herself a vintage tartan shawl, which comes with a bonus of sorts – a 14th century ghost. The ghost is spiritually tied to the shawl, which belonged to his long lost love Peigi. When modern day Peggy puts it on, he appears.
When Peggy comes home, the ghost, whom she dubs Dirk, follows. Between people thinking she’s going nuts talking to herself because of the ghost and her ex-boyfriend ending up dead in her shop, things are not going smoothly. A ghost might come in handy. Fran Stewart’s “Wee Murder in My Shop” is a delightful start to the series.
Off Kilter — By Hannah Reed
American Eden Elliott’s life is “Off Kilter” with the death of her mother and the collapse of her marriage. At the urging of her friend Ami, she heads to Glenkillen in the Highlands of Scotland to recharge and do research for her book.
On her way north from London, Eden makes friends with Vicki MacBride, who harks from the same place. Vicki has inherited a prosperous sheep farm from her estranged father, which has not gone down well with the rest of the MacBride family.
When Vicki becomes a suspect in the death of a local sheep shearer, Eden wants to help clear her new friend’s name. Glenkillen may be a fictional village, but author Hannah Reed has created a place that would be wonderful to visit.
Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other — By Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish
Charleston had Outlander fans long before the TV show began to air. We had many fans come here for series author Diana Gabaldon’s WV Book Festival presentation in 2010. The TV adaptation and friendships among the cast since then have brought many new fans to the series.
Outlander co-stars and friends Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish share their cross-country adventure with “Clanlands.” Setting off across Scotland in a Fiat camper van, the two regale the readers with the true stories of Culloden and Glencoe as well as stories from their own lives. Readers will also tag along as they explore the countryside in motorcycle and sidecar, enjoy a tipple of whisky, and visit historic landmarks. The two have a real passion for the history of Scotland and it shows.
Originally envisioned as a podcast, their adventure became a book and a television show, “Men in Kilts.” This buddy trip will appeal to both fans of Outlander and readers who love Scotland. A follow up adventure “Clanlands Almanac” is coming out November 2021.
The Outrun — By Amy Liptrot
The Orkney Islands lie off the coast of northeast Scotland. Amy Liptrot was born on Orkney Islands at the same time her father was being taken to the mainland to a hospital to treat his mental illness. Her young life was shaped by the island’s nature, her father’s manic depression and the need to get away. During her life in London, she became an alcoholic and returns to the island after her initial stint in recovery. “The Outrun” combines the story of her recovery and the ebb and flow of the nature on the island into an appealing journey.
There is something calm and comforting about completely escaping to another place or another world — even one full of fantasy or gothic horror. Thankfully, the library has a wonderful collection of fantasy reads to satisfy any reader’s need to escape.
A Song of Ice and Fire Series — By George R.R. Martin
The extremely popular George R.R. Martin fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire, currently consists of five books. The first three, “A Game of Thrones,” “A Clash of Kings,” and “A Storm of Swords,” immerse readers into the world of the inhabitants of Westeros and Essos. These books are full of intrigue, keeping readers turning the pages and hanging on every word.
A Song of Fire and Ice has it all: royals vying for power, mysterious deaths and family dysfunction. It is a series that will make you sit on the edge of your seat, laugh, and cry.
Interview with the Vampire — By Anne Rice
Every year when the first twinge of autumn is felt in the air, “to be read” lists become full of books with elements of horror, especially gothic horror. “Interview with the Vampire” by Anne Rice fits the bill perfectly. This haunting tale is beautifully written, bringing the streets of New Orleans to mesmerizing life.
Louis, a centuries-old vampire, recounts his undead story to a curious interviewer. Through this interview, Louis was a reluctant vampire, but after being turned, he finds himself with a clan of sorts. Lestat and Claudia become his closest companions. However, after an unexpected turn of events, Louis finds his comfortable existence challenged and changed.
For readers looking to delve into a deep and dark tale, “Interview with the Vampire” just might be for you.