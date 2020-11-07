November celebrates writers with National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). Some writers looking for a challenge attempt to write 50,000 words in 30 days.
The Kanawha County Public Library’s WV Book Team thought everyone could participate with these novels about writers and books on writing.
No list of novels about novelists would be complete without the ultimate tale of an author and his obsessive fan, “Misery” by Stephen King. Paul Sheldon’s car crashes in a snowstorm. Initially it seems like Annie Wilkie’s rescue is good luck, but she refuses to take him to the hospital for care. It seems Annie isn’t pleased that Paul has killed off the beloved character Misery Chastain. She is going to make him “write” his wrong even if it kills him.
Octavia Butler, a forerunner in science fiction, recently became a New York Times Bestselling author for the first time. The achievement was posthumous, as she passed away in 2006. As a recipient of the MacArthur Genius Grant Fellowship, Butler was widely recognized for her writing. In her 1979 book, “Kindred,” Butler’s main character, Dana, a writer, is transported back in time to the pre-Civil War United States. “Kindred” tackles issues of race, violence and power that are still very much relevant today. Dana’s love of writing is a central thread throughout the book, intertwined with love and loss, her career helps her navigate and evaluate both her new and old world.
Like Lazarus rising from his tomb, author Richard Lazer has one last chance to resurrect his career, as long as he doesn’t screw it up. However, the odds are not in his favor as he heads out to promote a memoir of his time in Vietnam, which has surprised the publishers by doing well. Part of the way into his quest for redemption, he is joined by his student book tour assistant/driver, Vance Allerby. Allerby is a shy, young aspiring writer, which — when combined with the cynical, intoxicated Lazer — makes for an interesting road trip. In “The Grand Tour,” Adam O’Fallon Price manages to perfectly balance the humor, pathos and insanity of Lazer and Allerby. Will they make it all the way to New York or will the book tour crash and burn? Readers will be rooting for the flawed Lazer and Allerby to persevere.
Before writing the Pulitzer award-winning book, “The Adventures of Kavalier and Clay,” Michael Chabon wrote “Wonder Boys.” Dr. Grady Tripp and Terry Crabtree have been friends since their youth, both driven by their compulsion to write. As they have journeyed through adulthood, their plans to be the next great novelists have not worked out. Tripp is in a perpetual state of finishing a novel and both live by a series of misadventures, until a promising new student revives their passion for writing.
The paths of three young writers cross in 1950s Greenwich Village in “Three-Martini Lunch,” by Suzanne Rindell. Cliff, the son of an editor at a publishing house, has big dreams of being famous. Eden left Illinois to be a book editor; however, being a smart, young Jewish woman doesn’t open the doors she wants. Miles composes the third in our trio. As a young, Black man, Miles’ talent will have to carry him far. Rindell moves her trio through dangerous waters that could derail them. Her skill at creating characters you care about pulls you into the novel. She also captures the flavor of New York City in the 1950s. Fans of Mad Men might like this look at the dark side of publishing dreams.
“Fight Club” author Chuck Palahniuk explores the writing life in “Consider This.” He subtitled the book “Moments in My Writing Life,” mixing in stories from his own life showing how they affected his writing style and trajectory. Having no time for overpriced writing workshops, he wants to pass on the things that he feels work and let you move your work in progress forward. Along the way he pays tribute to mentors and authors who have inspired him.
“The Elements of Style” by William Strunk, published in 1918, explores the fundamentals of the English language, necessary for any successful writer. A thorough coverage on various aspects of writing, from where to place a comma to the essentials of composition, “The Elements of Style” is still widely used today by those interested in writing and the composition of storytelling. Readers interested in polishing their writing skills will likely find “The Elements of Style” a helpful resource.
If you are participating in NaNoWriMo, you can search on “Writers Digest” and the subject “fiction authorship” to find guides to inspire you.