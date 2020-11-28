What an exciting moment for the West Virginia University Press in Morgantown as one of its books, “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” by Deesha Philyaw, has been named a finalist for the National Book Award for fiction. The award, given annually by the National Book Foundation to “celebrate the best literature in America” is, in my mind, the most prestigious American award granted, and recent finalists and winners include “The Good Lord Bird” by James McBride and “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead.
What’s more, it is exceedingly rare that a book from a university press is included among the finalists. Big-name publishers are names you’ve heard of, powerhouses like Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House (they used to be separate, now they are one).
They have your big authors, your Stephen Kings, your Liane Moriartys ... nearly anyone who is routinely on the best-seller list. But they also publish a lion’s share of what’s often called “literary fiction,” which is just another name for the type of book that normally wins prizes. However, university presses generally publish scholarly works (which often have countless footnotes) and books that generally fly under the radar of the behemoth houses.
So, good on the West Virginia University Press for finding this absolute gem of a book, since it will raise the profile of the Press and Philyaw, the author. The book is absolutely wonderful.
This collection of short stories is Philyaw’s debut, which is surprising in that she writes with the skill of someone who has been at this for ages. As a reader I’m thrilled in that her devotees will be able to see her grow as a writer — and she is already magnificent. The nine stories alternate between a languid, lyrical beauty and a type of jangly joyfulness which I found infectious.
In “Dear Sister,” which is written in the form of a letter to a long-lost half-sister on the eve of their father’s funeral, the writer manages to incorporate all the glory and pathos of a large, extended family in just a few pages. And it’s full of wit (“That scene pretty much tells you all you need to know about Tasheta. Well, that and the fact that she and one of her married boyfriends just celebrated their fifth anniversary) and hidden insight (“Is it better to have the one big hurt of your father not being around and not all those little hurts that come when he disappoints you? Or is it better to have a piece of a father, hurts and all?”).
There’s also the wonderful “How to Make Love to a Physicist,” a rollicking call-and-response story that has the cadence of a hymn and made me alternately want to shake and hug the protagonist and to shout out loud at the end. The story showcases the best of the collection; the mix of struggle with self, parents, God — it’s magical.
The generational struggle, which is part of most of the stories, is firmly on display in “When Eddie Levert Comes,” in which a daughter (women as daughters is evident in most of the stories) cares for her ailing mother. The two always had a fraught relationship, versus her mother’s relationship with her son (“Mothers raise their daughters and love their sons”) and the daughter now struggles to determine how to treat the mother/child as her Mama moves “out of the world” for the final time.
All nine stories in the collection are strong; Philyaw knows how to say just enough to keep the “short” in short story. Congratulations to her, on this absolute triumph. I am looking forward to seeing what is next.