WV writer's poetry book launch set for Saturday

A book launch for “Give the Bard a Tetanus Shot,” a collection of poetry by West Virginia writer V.C. McCabe, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Appalachian Tea, located at 613 Ohio Avenue.
The event is free and open to the public with free and metered street parking in the area. There will be books available for purchase at the event, but no purchase is required to attend and people who already bought the book can bring their copy to get signed.
McCabe will do a brief poetry reading starting around 2:10 p.m., and the book signing will follow.
McCabe is an Appalachian poet whose work has been featured in exhibits and journals worldwide, including the Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Museum & Library, the FRANK Gallery, Poet Lore, Prairie Schooner, The Minnesota Review, Appalachian Heritage, Tar River Poetry, and Spillway. She has lived in Ireland and West Virginia. Her website is vcmccabe.com.