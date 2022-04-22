Boys II Men coming to the Clay Center in September Staff reports Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media R&B hitmakers Boys II Men will perform at the Clay Center in September. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s apparently not the "End of the Road” for 1990s R&B stars Boys II Men. The award-winning harmonizing trio comes to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, in Charleston, on Sept. 4.Originally from Philadelphia, Boys II Men broke through in the early 1990s with songs like “Motownphilly,” “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”The group won a slew of awards, including four Grammys and nine American Music Awards and has continued to steadily release material since their breakthrough album, “Cooleyhighharmony.”Tickets are $59, $79, $89 and $99. Dance zone tickets are $125. Presale tickets go on sale on 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the general public start 10 a.m. Friday.To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at www.theclaycenter.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ticket Boys Music Box Office Zone R&b Slew Album Recommended for you Latest News Leah Hamilton: US might have stumbled on child poverty cure (Opinion) COVID-19 transmission rate climbing in WV Hoppy Kercheval: Low unemployment not whole picture for WV (Opinion) WV board re-voting on BridgeValley building plan after proper meeting notice wasn't given Chuck Landon: MU's Gibson, Harrison enjoy spring success top story Kanawha voters got list of community voting sites, including now defunct West Side location Kelsie Whitmore makes baseball history for Staten Island FerryHawks Boys II Men coming to the Clay Center in September Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes