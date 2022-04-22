Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Boyz II Men

R&B hitmakers Boys II Men will perform at the Clay Center in September.

 Courtesy photo

It’s apparently not the "End of the Road” for 1990s R&B stars Boys II Men. The award-winning harmonizing trio comes to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, in Charleston, on Sept. 4.

Originally from Philadelphia, Boys II Men broke through in the early 1990s with songs like “Motownphilly,” “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”

The group won a slew of awards, including four Grammys and nine American Music Awards and has continued to steadily release material since their breakthrough album, “Cooleyhighharmony.”

Tickets are $59, $79, $89 and $99. Dance zone tickets are $125. Presale tickets go on sale on 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the general public start 10 a.m. Friday.

To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at www.theclaycenter.org.

