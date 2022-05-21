When South Charleston author and storyteller Bil Lepp’s oldest child was about 5, he was challenged to a game of “Kingdoms.”
This isn’t a game you can find on the shelves at Target or Walmart because it was conjured completely in the mind of a child.
“They got the Tonka truck, dump truck and the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the jumbo jet and said, ‘I’ll be the king of big things,’” Lepp said. “And I said, ‘What do I get to be king of?’”
The child then handed Lepp a jack and a paperclip and said, “You can be the king of little things.”
This was how Lepp got the inspiration for his award-winning children’s book “The King of Little Things.”
Now, the story is being transformed into a play by Children’s Theater of Charleston’s teen group Beyond the Stage directed by Lepp’s daughter Eleanor.
The performances will take place at 7 p.m. May 27 and 2 and 7 p.m. May 28 at the Clay Center Sculpture Garden. The performances are open and free to the public.
“Beyond the Stage gives local teens the chance to see how much more there is to theatre than just acting. We are Appalachian-based and do outreach and workshops in underprivileged areas. It’s awesome that we give kids who don’t generally get exposure to theater a chance to get that through us,” Eleanor Lepp said in a press release.
She said this also is an opportunity for kids who may not fit in elsewhere to find community among their peers.
“Theater has a lot of kids who are maybe struggling socially elsewhere or are getting bullied at school or, you know, anything that might make their outside life harder, you can come to theater, and you can find people who will accept you and who will love you for who you are,” Eleanor Lepp said.
Despite his daughter’s position as director, Bil Lepp said the group’s decision to do his play was a coincidence.
“We were sitting in our meeting with Beyond The Stage, with the production crew, who had already voted on me and we couldn’t find a show to do and we were all like, ‘What are we gonna do?’” Eleanor Lepp said. “We were so stressed and I actually texted my dad. I was like, ‘Can we do your play?’”
The comedy features the King of Little Things who treats others with kindness and sees the importance in little things.
This way of life is challenged by King Normous, who thinks the little things are unimportant and wants to take over the world.
This show will be Eleanor Lepp’s first experience as a director. She will be attending Shepherd University in the fall to study contemporary theater studies.
The group’s 21 cast members range in age from 12 to 19. Almost all other crew members are also part of the teen theater group.
More information about Children’s Theater of Charleston is available online at http://www.ctoc.org.