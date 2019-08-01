Bridge Jam moves to August

It sounded like a great idea at the time.
Every October, tens of thousands of people flock to the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County for Bridge Day, to either fling themselves off the bridge with a parachute or to watch others fling themselves off the bridge.
This has been going on for decades.
Five years ago, Richard Stephens and the founders of the Bridge Jam music festival thought that some part of those tens of thousands might like to check out some live music and maybe camp after the activities on the bridge.
“It just hasn’t worked out quite like we thought,” he said.
Stephens said although a lot of people came to the area to see the jumpers or to jump, many of them didn’t stick around.
“They went home,” he said.
Because there was so much going on, Stephens said any of the locals who worked in a service industry, like at a restaurant, were swamped through most of the weekend.
They didn’t have time to go to a music festival.
“And even if they’re not working, a lot of locals decide that Bridge Day is a good time to get out of town,” Stephens said. “That’s when they take a vacation.”
The visitors weren’t coming that much, neither were the locals. And then there was the weather.
“We’ve had some really great weather,” Stephens said. “But it gets cold at night.”
Not everybody, even fans of summer music festivals, likes to camp out in the cold — and they definitely don’t, if there’s rain.
“That just doesn’t mix well with the cold,” he said.
Stephens said they kicked around the idea and decided that maybe having a music festival during Bridge Day wasn’t the best idea, that maybe it would be better if they moved it to the summer months.
This year, Bridge Jam will be held Aug. 23 and 24 at the Cascade Festival Grounds in Fayetteville.
“That seemed like a better fit,” he said.
It’s still loosely timed to an event. That’s the same weekend as the Spartan Races at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
“A lot of people come in for that,” Stephens said.
The new and improved Bridge Jam will be a lot like previous years, with a mix of musical genres, food and beer vendors, and the opportunity to camp out over the weekend.
Stephens said he thinks they’ve improved the flow of music by adding a second stage.
“So, as soon as one act finishes, another one starts,” he said.
Stephens said they have high hopes for the festival, and he hopes the new weekend will encourage more people to come out.
“We just want to make this one of the biggest and best music festivals around,” he said.