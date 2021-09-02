Broadway in Charleston season announced By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Sep 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media "Hairspray" comes to the Clay Center in March. The show is part of the upcoming Broadway in Charleston series, which launches in February. Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Clay Center with Nederlander National Markets has announced the return of Broadway in Charleston.Last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19.The upcoming season opens Feb. 16 with “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” followed by “Hairspray” March 22, “Anastasia” April 12 and “Jersey Boys” April 27.The rescheduled performance of “Stomp” will be held Nov. 18. Tickets for the original performance will be honored.Season ticket packages start at $155 based on seating and are on sale now. On-sale dates for individual tickets to be announced later.For more information or to order season tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Season Ticket Ticket Clay Center Broadway Box Office Show Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Follow Bill Lynch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Prep football: South Charleston, Capital expected to air it out top story Justice companies, Carter Bank drop lawsuit amid settlement to restructure Justice loans Marshall football: Navy opener a poetic start for Huff's Herd career Hoppy Kercheval: Justice gets high marks for handling pandemic (Opinion) Tom Susman: What if anti-maskers are wrong? (Opinion) WV COVID-19 hospitalizations projected to top 1,500 by Sept. 25 Kanawha commission approves policy for COVID-related employee absences Charleston Distance Run is back up and running Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 3, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries