Three's Company Blues

Three’s Company Blues performs Sunday during Brunch and Jam at the new City Center at Slack Plaza.

 Courtesy photo

Sometimes the coolest nightlife happens when you least expect it, like on a Sunday morning.

Through the summer, the new City Center at Slack Plaza has been hosting Brunch and Jam at 11 a.m. Sundays.

Local food trucks offer food, and you can get a mimosa set up, if you want, to sip and savor under hopefully blue skies while listening to live music.

This Sunday, Three’s Company Blues takes the stage. Upcoming Brunch and Jam shows include performances by Bad Keys of the Mountain, Beggar’s Clan, Minor Swing and more.

Food and drink cost something, but the music is free and so is city parking on Sunday.

