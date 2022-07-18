Brunch and Jam with Three’s Company Blues Staff reports Jul 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Three’s Company Blues performs Sunday during Brunch and Jam at the new City Center at Slack Plaza. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sometimes the coolest nightlife happens when you least expect it, like on a Sunday morning.Through the summer, the new City Center at Slack Plaza has been hosting Brunch and Jam at 11 a.m. Sundays.Local food trucks offer food, and you can get a mimosa set up, if you want, to sip and savor under hopefully blue skies while listening to live music.This Sunday, Three’s Company Blues takes the stage. Upcoming Brunch and Jam shows include performances by Bad Keys of the Mountain, Beggar’s Clan, Minor Swing and more.Food and drink cost something, but the music is free and so is city parking on Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt: July 18, 2022 AP Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's current term AP Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon Brunch and Jam with Three’s Company Blues top story Clay Center exhibit not your grandmother's quilt show AP top story WV high school students creating furniture for new court Guest editorial: Time to end hunger is now AP Bell crashes NASCAR playoff field with win at New Hampshire Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders