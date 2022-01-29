Wait around long enough and whatever was in fashion will come back in style.
For David and Priscilla Pope, running Budget Tapes & Records over the last 50 years never has been about style. It’s been about a lifestyle.
A sign on the front of the store advertises tapes and records. But Budget always has dealt in much more. Posters for sale line the walls. Glass cases and counters show off quirky jewelry, incense and smoking supplies.
There are stickers, knives, T-shirts and a back room for adults only.
Priscilla shrugged. “We’re a lifestyle emporium.”
Budget not only sells music. The store deals in pop culture, nostalgia, good times or whatever mood one might be going through.
Looking to rock out? The store has an album for you. Got a broken heart? The Popes will find you a record.
In 50 years, the lifestyle of Budget Tapes & Records never has gone out of style. And despite the ever-shifting fortunes of the recording industry, the store has managed to thrive.
The Popes opened in August 1972 in a side building on the same lot as their current location in Kanawha City.
They were just a couple of kids out of college. David was 24. Priscilla was 20.
David went to Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston. Priscilla studied at West Virginia Tech.
David said, “I was out of college, and I knew I wasn’t wired for the corporate world.”
They both loved music and a record store seemed like something Charleston needed, so the pair opened a small shop.
The record store grew. Eventually, the Popes moved into their current building. First, they held half and then swallowed up both sides of the building, as well as the basement.
“People think we’ve been in this building all along, but, really, it’s only been about 30 years,” he said.
They also opened a location in Cross Lanes and operated a downtown Charleston spot for years before settling on a single location.
“It’s where everybody was going anyway,” David said.
So much has changed since the early 1970s.
When Budget Tapes & Records opened, Charleston was a rock radio wasteland.
“It was all religious radio,” she said. “There wasn’t any rock n’ roll.”
Then a local station began playing rock music in the evenings.
“We gave them their records,” she said.
Later, when Rock 105, WKLC-FM, in St. Albans started broadcasting, the Popes said, the station didn’t have much of a library, so the couple traded advertising for crates of music.
“We were on the air so much, people thought we owned the station,” David said, laughing.
As FM radio grew and the valley added broadcasters, radio stations tended to fall into niches – country, pop and oldies. The Popes said Budget Tapes & Records became a place for people to hear new music and the stuff they weren’t going to hear on commercial radio.
“It’s still that way,” Priscilla said.
The business of selling records has been oddly cyclical. When Budget opened, the shop sold vinyl records and 8-track tapes, the dominant media in the early 1970s. Then 8-tracks fell out of fashion and were replaced by cassettes, which were replaced by compact discs.
After digital downloads obliterated the CD market, music collectors began to trickle back to vinyl records.
Aficionados said vinyl sounded “warmer.” They liked the packaging and the more deliberate process of listening to music. Then records became trendy.
Vinyl albums are outselling CDs. David said vinyl is better.
“It’s heavier and higher quality,” he said. “But you still can’t leave it in the backseat of your car.”
“You have to tell the kids that,” Priscilla said. “You can’t leave your vinyl in a hot car.”
Eventually, the staff at Budget will have to start telling customers to keep a pencil near their stereo. Cassette tapes quietly have been making a comeback.
Driven by the increased demand for vinyl, Budget began selling turntables and small stereos. Some stereos play records and CDs and feature double-cassette decks and Bluetooth.
“Everything comes back around again," Priscilla said. "Bellbottoms were out, and then they came back.”
Customers have come back by the thousands over the last 50 years.
“We’ve got customers who’ve been coming in here for 40 years,” Priscilla said. “We’ve hired the children of people who used to work here.”
David estimated the couple had hired about 2,000 employees over the years.
It was a good first job for many and a favorite job for some, the Popes said.
Two of the store’s managers, Mike Drake and John Nelson, have been on staff for decades.
Drake was hired 29 years ago.
“We watched him grow up here,” Priscilla said. “He came in as a boy in dreadlocks and now, he’s got that beard.”
“He’s our MacGyver,” David said. “If something breaks, he fixes it. If we have something come up with the internet or the register or a light goes out, he’s the guy.”
Nelson has been on staff since 1976. The amiable, long-haired record store clerk has a near-encyclopedic knowledge of modern music and a near-supernatural memory of names, faces and customer tastes.
Priscilla said one of the local radio stations used to run a rock trivia contest. She said they could always tell when one of the DJs tossed out a question.
“The phone would start ringing. Everybody wanted to ask John before they called the station,” Priscilla said. “Everybody loves John.”
Making it to 50 years is a significant milestone for most businesses. Lasting 50 years as a record store is rare.
“We outlasted all of the big stores,” David said. “We survived Tower Records and Peaches.”
The store even outlived their marriage, which ended years ago, though the pair have remained business partners and friends.
After five decades, Budget Tapes & Records has achieved a sort of cult fandom. People find the store online. It's an unofficial tourist destination and traveling music fans and famous touring performers such as Bob Dylan and the rock band Aerosmith have stopped in. Locals bring their visiting family members and friends.
“We’re kind of a throwback,” Priscilla said.
There are Budget Records and Tapes T-shirts all over the country.
The Popes said the store planned to celebrate its 50th year throughout 2022, but details would be announced later.
What comes after is hard to say. Slowing down is inevitable. David is 74 and Priscilla is 70, but they still love music as much as ever.
“We’ll keep doing this as long as we can,” Priscilla said. “This keeps us young.”
“They say if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life,” David said. “It’s been kind of like that.”