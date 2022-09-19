Bumpin Uglies is bringing the party Saturday to OktoberWest in Charleston. Charleston Main Streets' annual festival bills itself as “West Virginia’s Largest Beer Festival,” but Bumpin Uglies front man will be sticking with water.
Brandon Hardesty doesn’t drink, which might seem a little odd for a man fronting the band that’s headlining a beer and music festival.
But Hardesty laughed about it and said, “I love beer, but yeah, I’ve been on the wagon for about three years.”
He added that he wasn’t part of a 12-step program. When he made the change, it wasn’t because he had a particular problem, but was trying to head off one.
The singer/songwriter is a family man and didn’t want to drink around his children. He also loved making music and playing for a crowd.
“But it can create problems for people who do what we do,” Hardesty said.
Playing a guitar and remembering lyrics gets harder when you’re drunk and being drunk is an occupational hazard when you’re a touring performer.
“You’re just given booze everywhere you go,” he said.
Other musicians handle it differently, Hardesty said. They create rules, limit themselves to this many drinks or to drink only after the show or when they’re not playing, but that seemed like too much to try to keep up with.
There would always be exceptions and pressures to just have one.
“So, it was just easier for me to not drink.” He added, “But in summary, beer is dope. I was always a fan of a good stout. Coffee stouts were kind of my thing or a good pilsner.”
If people want to drink at West Virginia’s biggest craft beer festival, Hardesty thought they should. He can’t because he’s got to drive the band.
It’s been a busy season for Bumpin Uglies. Like most touring bands, the pandemic lockdown in 2020 put the group in a difficult position. Based out of Maryland, Bumpin Uglies tours extensively — sometimes, seemingly continuously.
Off the road, they had to get creative with performing and making a living. The band released new music, made music videos, played some socially distance-themed shows and live-streamed performances. They did whatever they could to maintain and build an audience until restrictions eased up.
Since then, Bumpin Uglies has been back at it harder than ever. They changed booking companies, which got them more shows. They bought a bandwagon, a miniature bus with bunks, which helps them save on lodging and take on longer tours.
“It’s really nice when you’ve got someone else doing the driving and you can kind of stretch out,” he said.
After 10 years or more playing together, the band is still refining what they do and defining what they want to be.
By the time Bumpin Uglies gets to Charleston, a new album, “Mid-Atlantic Dub,” will be out.
Hardesty laughed and said they didn’t want to call the record an “opus.” The band has released so much material over the years, but they were proud of this album. It’s meant to further cement the group’s sound and be exactly what their biggest fans are hungry for.
Bumpin Uglies plays all kinds of music. Songs veer from pop and rock to country to ska to who knows what. The band mixes, mingles and combines, with varying degrees of success.
“I like a lot of different kinds of music,” Hardesty said, but acknowledged that not all audiences were into everything they’ve experimented with.
“Our biggest success has been from the American reggae community that we’re part of,” he said.
Their rock and reggae blend is fun, feel-good music. It’s party music and what the people want.
“That’s just what works best for us,” he said.
Hardesty said they couldn’t wait to share it with Charleston.