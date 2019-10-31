Thu. 10.31
Music
GOOD MORNING BEDLAM: SOMETHING SPECIAL: 6 p.m. Free. Jazz trio. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, 423 Virginia St. W. Call 304-550-4431.
DANIELLE AND STEVE: 6:30 p.m. Free. Bridge Road Bistro, 915 Bridge Road. Call 304-720-3500
THUNDERTONES A CAPELLA CHORUS REHEARSAL: 7 p.m. Free. MCA Building, 836 4th Ave., Huntington.
OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. Free. Huntington Ale House, 1318 4th Ave., Huntington. Call 304-522-2537.
HALLOWEEN OPEN MIC: 9 p.m. Free. The Boulevard Tavern, 806 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 681-265-9292 or visit www.blvdtavernwv.com.
SCROUNGEHOUND, THE SETTLEMENT AND FRIENDLY FIRE: 10 p.m. Cover $7 (with costume) Halloween party. The V Club, 741 Sixth Ave., Huntington. Call 304-781-0680 or visit www.vclublive.com.
Film
“HONEYLAND”: 7 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Fri. 11.1
Music
NO REGRETS BAND WITH BILL WYMER: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children 12 and under free. Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Call 304-965-3722.
MEGAN BEE: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylor books.com.
SPEEDSUIT WITH SMOKY ROOM: 9 p.m. Cover $5. The Boulevard Tavern, 806 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 681-265-9292 or visit www.blvdtavernwv.com.
BENCOOLEN: 9 p.m. Cover $7.The Empty Glass Café, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.
FRIENDLY FIRE, THE SETTLEMENT AND SCROUNGEHOUND: 10 p.m. Cover $5. The Boulevard Tavern, 806 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 681-265-9292 or visit www.blvdtavernwv.com.
BEGGARS CLAN, THE TANGLED ROOTS, SHELEM AND HANNAH SPURLOCK: 10 p.m. Cover $10. The V Club, 741 Sixth Ave., Huntington. Call 304-781-0680 or visit www.vclublive.com.
Film
“BRIAN BANKS”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“DOWNTOWN 81”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL”: 7 p.m. Tickets $39. National touring production of Tony Award-winning musical. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Call 800-745-3000.
THE GREENBRIER GHOST: 7:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Students $20. Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
Etc.
SECOND ANNUAL HOLIDAY HOUSE: 10 a.m. Free. Area artisans and vendors holiday shop. United Way of Central West Virginia, 1 United Square.
Sat. 11.2
Music
OLD-TIME MUSIC WORKSHOP: 2 p.m. Cost $20. With Molsky’s Mountain Drifters. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Call 304-729-4382.
DANNY GOKEY “THE HOPE ENCOUNTER TOUR”: 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington.
SANTA CRUZ: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
SPEEDSUIT: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
THAT HIGH COUNTRY REVIVAL: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
MOLSKY’S MOUNTAIN DRIFTERS: 7:30 p.m. Adults $25. Seniors $20. Students $10. Children under 13 free. Presented by FOOTMAD. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Call 304-729-4382.
CROBOT WITH ZERO DARK THIRTY, SIGNALS AND RATTAIL: 8 p.m. COVER $15. The V Club, 741 Sixth Ave., Huntington. Call 304-781-0680 or visit www.vclublive.com.
RUSTY SOULS WITH THE STIFF ROYALE: 9 p.m. Cover $7. The Empty Glass Café, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.
THE KIND THIEVES AND WALTER DEBARR: 10 p.m. Cover $5. The Boulevard Tavern, 806 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 681-265-9292 or visit www.blvdtavernwv.com.
Dance
FLAT-FOOTING WORKSHOP: 6:30 p.m. Cost $10. With Will Roboski.Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Call 304-729-4382.
Film
“BRIAN BANKS”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“DOWNTOWN 81”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“FIDDLIN”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Theater
“THE GREENBRIER GHOST”: 2:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Students $20. Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
Etc.
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. Free. 58 crafters. Concessions. Health screenings and flu shots. Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Sun. 11.3
Music
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With Chely Wright, Andrew Combs, Michaela Anne and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Visit mountainstage.org.
THOMPSON SQUARE: 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets start at $55 and $75. Tickets $60 and $80 at the door.Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
POST “MOUNTAIN STAGE” JAM: 10 p.m. Cover $7. The Empty Glass Café, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.
Film
“BRIAN BANKS”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Mon. 11.4
Music
JEFFREY THOMASSON: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
KANAWHA KORDSMEN: 7:15 p.m. Free. Rehearsal and guest night for men’s barbershop chorus. TC Energy bulding, 1700 MacCorkle Ave.
Film
“CHESHIRE, OHIO”: 7 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Tue. 11.5
Music
BLUE YONDER: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. Free. Huntington Ale House, 1318 4th Ave., Huntington. Call 304-522-2537.
Dance
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 6 p.m. Cover $10. Julia McCormick Ballroom, Geary Student Union, University of Charleston. Call 304-543-8361.
ADVANCED BALLROOM DANCING: 7:30 p.m. Couples $20. PeaceTree Center for Wellness, 5930 Mahood Drive, Huntington. Call 304-955-5111.
Etc.
FREE TUESDAYS AT THE HUNTINGTON ART MUSEUM: 10 a.m. Free. Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Road.
Wed. 11.6
Music
RYAN KENNEDY & FRIENDS: 6 p.m. Free. Bridge Road Bistro, 915 Bridge Road. Call 304-720-3500.
HARMONY RECHOIRED REHEARSAL: 7 p.m. Free. Open rehearsal for a cappela harmony group. Davis Fine Arts Building, West Virginia State University, Institute.
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
RAT SHIP, UNMAKER AND WAXJAW: 10 p.m. Cover $7. The V Club, 741 Sixth Ave., Huntington. Call 304-781-0680 or visit www.vclublive.com.
Film
“IN TUNE”: 7 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Upcoming
“OKLAHOMA!”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22; 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 24. Tickets $35 and $25. Charleston Light Opera Guild 70th Anniversary production. Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater. Call 304-343-2287.
SHOOTER JENNINGS: 9 p.m. Nov. 8. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $25. Tickets The V Club, 741 Sixth Ave., Huntington. Call 304-781-0680 or visit www.vclublive.com.
CLINTON COLLINS with BILL MAIR: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Tickets $20. Woody Hawley Series. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
SARAH VOWELL: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Tickets $71. Best-selling author is part of the Marshall Artist Series. Joan C. Edwards Theater, Marshall University. Call 304-342-5757 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
“ROCK OF AGES”: 8 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23; 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24. Adults $15. Seniors and students $10. 1980s-era jukebox musical. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.