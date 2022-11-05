Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha City Lions Club announces on Oct. 19 that the 53rd Capital City Art and Craft Show will bring nearly 160 vendors to the Charleston Convention Center on Nov. 18-20.

 Courtesy photo

CHARLESTON -- One of the region's largest arts and crafts shows will celebrate its return at the Charleston Convention Center on Nov. 18-20, just in time for holiday shopping.

The Kanawha City Lions Club had hosted this regional event for 52 consecutive years until COVID-19 interrupted the schedule in 2020 and 2021. Each year, the Convention Center was filled to the brim with handcrafted items -- and this year is expected to be no different.

