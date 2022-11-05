CHARLESTON -- One of the region's largest arts and crafts shows will celebrate its return at the Charleston Convention Center on Nov. 18-20, just in time for holiday shopping.
The Kanawha City Lions Club had hosted this regional event for 52 consecutive years until COVID-19 interrupted the schedule in 2020 and 2021. Each year, the Convention Center was filled to the brim with handcrafted items -- and this year is expected to be no different.
See a true cornucopia of creativity at the 53rd Capital City Art and Craft Show. Nearly 160 booths will feature the creative talents of artisans whose styles range from traditional to contemporary treasures -- including jewelry, pottery, woodwork, holiday decorations, fine art, photography, metal sculpture, quilting, textiles and more.
For many customers, it’s an annual ritual to spend the day here seeing their favorite exhibitors and meeting new ones. You can be entertained as well watching and learning from crafts persons doing their work. The show will feature artisans from six states. A Country Kitchen will serve up fall favorites, and vendors will offer samples of West Virginia produced food products like dips, salsas, baked goods, honey, jellies, sauces and fudges.
Since the show’s inception, the Lions Club has used the proceeds of the event to donate more than $1.6 million to state and local charities, as well as providing $130,000 for eyeglasses and exams for area residents.
Craftsmen provide door prizes that are drawn continually. The first 250 attendees each day are given a “Lions Buck” discount coupon on their first purchase. A coloring contest for children provides cash prizes to winners in various age groups.
Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food products, which will be donated to Union Mission’s food pantry. Deposit your donation at the Union Mission truck near the entry door and you will receive a discount coupon on your entry ticket at the box office.
Show times are 4 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children younger than 12.