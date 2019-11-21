Capital City Arts and Craft Show back for year 52 at Coliseum

The Capital City Art and Craft Show brings in crafters and artists from around the region for a weekend filled with handmade items.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail file photo

The Capital City Art and Craft Show returns to the Charleston Coliseum this weekend for its 52nd year. The art and craft show will include over 150 crafters and artisans bringing a mix of goods and arts to Charleston, offering shoppers the opportunity to discover handcrafted, one-of-a-kind or unusual holiday gifts. Sponsored by the Lions Club, the event raises money for area charities and helps to provide eyeglasses to local residents. The hours of the art and craft fair are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12.

