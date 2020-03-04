Casting Crowns brings 'Only Jesus' to Huntington

Casting Crowns brings its “Only Jesus” tour to the Mountain Health Arena, in Huntington, Tuesday. The Contemporary Christian band is known for a string of Christian music hits including “Praise You In This Storm,” “East to West” and “Who Am I,” among others. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $26. For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Trending Now
Articles
- Mason County man who filmed infant molestation sentenced to life in prison
- Poca man faces up to 20 years for running Toyota Tacoma buyback scheme
- The Food Guy: New Hale House is as hot as, well, you know
- New Soho's owners want to preserve legacy of Charleston hotspot
- Michael Brumage: How masks can help with coronavirus (Opinion)
- WVU basketball: Mountaineers hold off Iowa State rally for rare road win
- House passes bill that could lead to jail time if reports of police misconduct are found to be false
- The trouble with time: Daylight saving and why it doesn't work
- Bill could exempt Fairmont State, Shepherd, West Liberty universities from state oversight
- A jury ruled that a Charleston firm defrauded a construction company over a water project. Now a town needs more state money to finish it.
Funerals for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Allen, Donald - 11:30 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Deal, Richard - 11 a.m., South East Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City.
Holstine, Margie - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Howell Jr., Harold - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Hudkins, Calvin - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Meadows, Darlene - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Rowh, Joeslyn - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Sanson, Callie - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Vass, Bradford - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.