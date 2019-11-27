Celebrating a month of holiday events and happenings

Whether there’s snow or not, the holidays show up in a big way in the area. Between Christmas plays, parades and shows, there’s a lot to see and do.
Here are a few highlights to explore with friends and family.
Nov. 29
- Holiday Lights at Coonskin Park open at 5:30 p.m. The park will be lit nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.
- St. Albans Festival of Lights begins in St. Albans City Park at 6 p.m. tonight. The park will be lit nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 23.
- “Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
- “MARY” — 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. Annual CYAC holiday musical about the life of Mary, mother of Jesus, just before the birth of the Messiah. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclix.com.
Nov. 30
- “MARY” — 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclix.com.
- “Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
Dec. 1
- Handel’s “Messiah” — 1 p.m. Free. Presented by the Clendenin Community Chorus conducted by H.G. Young. The 81st annual performance. Clendenin United Methodist Church, 121 Koontz Ave., Clendenin.
- “MARY” — 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclix.com.
- “Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
Dec. 2
- “Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
- City of Huntington Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m. Free. Dancers and snacks. Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
Dec. 3
“Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
Dec. 4
“Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
Dec. 5
“Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
Dec. 6
- “Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
- St. Albans tree lighting ceremony — 5:30 p.m. Free. 85 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.
- “MARY” — 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclix.com
- Christmas variety show — 8 p.m. Donations accepted for St. Albans food pantry. St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Call 304-727-7114.
- “Adventures in Santa Claus Land” — 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Three children embark on an adventure and learn the importance of believing in the impossible. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
Dec. 7
- South Charleston Christmas Parade — Noon. Free. D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-746-5552.
- “MARY” — 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclix.com
- “Nativities from Around the World” — 4 to 9 p.m. Free. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Call 304-932-5275.
- “Christmas in Appalachia” — 7 p.m. Tickets $15. With Johnny Statts & The Delivery Boys, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Chosen Road and John Morris. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. Call 304-345-7469 or visit www.chaswvcc.com.
- West Virginia Symphony Orchestra “Sounds of the Season” — 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.50. Annual holiday show with special guest vocalist Vanessa Thomas. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3571.
- “Adventures in Santa Claus Land” — 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
Dec. 8
- “MARY” — 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and students $8. CYAC production. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.show
- clix.com.
- “Adventures in Santa Claus Land” — 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
- Appalachian Children’s Chorus presents “Peace, Joy & Harmony” — 4 p.m. Advance tickets $12. At the door $15. With special guests The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus. Charleston Baptist Temple. Call 304-343-1111.
- Holiday Gala with University of Charleston Symphonic Wind Ensemble — 4 p.m. Free. Choir directed by Dr. Joseph Janisch. Wind ensemble conducted by John Christian. Ballroom, third floor of Geary Student Union, University of Charleston. Call 304-357-4903.
Dec. 9
Cirque Musica presents “Holiday Wishes” — 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $64.42. Acrobats, aerialists and more, accompanied by a symphony orchestra. Marshall Artist Series. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. 304-696-6656.
Dec. 12
- “Light Up the Levee” — 5:30 p.m. Free. Floating parade with Christmas carols and hot cocoa. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church. Haddad Riverfront Park.
- Charleston Christmas Parade — 7 p.m. Free. Parade route begins on Kanawha Boulevard, travels down Capitol Street, turning onto Washington Street toward the Charleston Town Center mall. The parade continues along Court Street, goes to Quarrier Street, passes the Municipal Auditorium before turning back toward Kanawha Boulevard, where it concludes. For more information, call 304-348-8000.
- “Bob Thompson’s Joy To The World” — 8 p.m. Advance tickets $30. Day of the show $35. With special guest Jane Monheit. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.
Dec. 13
- Marmet Christmas Parade — 6 p.m. Free. 9403 Maccorkle Ave. SE.
- Winter Holiday Concert 2019 — 7 p.m. Donations accepted. Kanawha Valley Community Band. LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston.
- Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas — 7 p.m. Tickets $26.50. Charleston Coliseum. Call 800-745-3000.
- “Frozen, Jr.” — 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. Visit www.ctoc.org.
- Nightmare Before Christmas Party — 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Tim Burton film-themed party with screening and music by Litz and The Settlement. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. Call 681-265-9154 or rockcitycake
- co.com.
- “The Nutcracker” with The Charleston Ballet and the WVSO — 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. Annual production of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas ballet. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
- WomanSong — 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Annual winter concert under the direction of Jeanette Bowlby. Christ Church United Methodist. 1221 Quarrier St.
- “Bob Thompson’s Joy To The World” — 8 p.m. Advance tickets $30. Day of the show $35. With special guest Jane Monheit. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.
- “Adventures in Santa Claus Land” — 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
- The Alchemy Theatre Holiday Cabaret — 8 p.m. Donations accepted. Mak Art Studio, 604½ Central Ave., Barboursville.
Dec. 14
- Nitro Christmas Parade — 1 p.m. Free. Parade route is along First Avenue from Pickens Road to 21st Avenue. Free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Living Memorial Park follow the parade.
- “The Nutcracker” with The Charleston Ballet and the WVSO — 2 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
- “Frozen, Jr.” — 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. Visit www.ctoc.org.
- The 2019 State 35 Joytacular — 7 p.m. Tickets $10 or $5 with new toy. Featuring the No Pants Players. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
- “Adventures in Santa Claus Land” — 8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
Dec. 15
- “Adventures in Santa Claus Land” — 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Astral Theatre Collective. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
- “Frozen, Jr.” — 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater. Visit www.ctoc.org.
- “Festival of Light, A Celtic Christmas Cantata” — 7 p.m. Free. First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston, 508 2nd Ave., South Charleston.
Dec. 17
“Comfort and Joy: Christmas Carols and beer” — 7 p.m. Cover $5. Christmas music led by Zack Harold of gospel band The Sycomores with access to the bar. Sam’s Uptown Cafe, 28 Capitol St.
Dec. 19
Cirque Dreams “Holidaze” — 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42.61. Cirque style holiday show. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3571.
Dec. 21
- Home for the Holidays in Madison with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. and “Mountain Stage’s” Larry Groce — 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Madison Civic Center, Madison. Tickets available online through brownpaper
- tickets.com.
- Company Stores Christmas with Tropidelic — 8 p.m. Tickets $23.50. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3571.