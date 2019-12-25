Celebrating some of the people who make Charleston's Art Scene

This is the conclusion of a two-part series that began last week.
Charleston’s arts and music scene had a busy year in 2019.
The updated, renovated and renamed Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center finally became fully open. Long-time local favorite Tyler Childers sold out “Mountain Stage” in seconds. Contemporary Youth Arts Company moved into its new home in Elk City on Charleston’s West Side. FestivALL and WomanSong got new directors and the Charleston Light Opera Guild and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra celebrated major milestones.
There were big shows, little shows and surprises all along, all of which were made possible by a small army of performers, producers, promoters and patrons who generously gave their time, money and hearts to make Charleston and West Virginia a better place to live.
In keeping with the spirit of gratitude during this holiday season, through the end of the year the A&E section of the Charleston Gazette-Mail would like to recognize a few of the many people who work behind the scenes to make Charleston a little more interesting and a lot more fun.
Mallory Richards
What groups do you belong to?
I am full time with FestivALL — known as the multi-arts, multi-venue festival where “a city becomes a work of art.”
We are a 501C3 nonprofit with a year-round mission to create, produce and present vibrant arts experiences and entertainment opportunities and serve as a catalyst for others in the community to do the same.
Other than our 10-day June celebration and FestivALL Fall in October, we produce a live monthly speaker series “Three Things,” an annual FeastivALL Fundraiser, a partnership with “Good Night” for New Year’s Eve, and year-long arts education outreach through our Neighborhood Arts Program.
What do you do?
I am currently the marketing and productions coordinator. In my role I coordinate our marketing and media, produce the FestivALL Capitol Street Art Fair, Harvest Art Fair and Taste-of-ALL, and coordinate our summer internships.
I am grateful to also spend my Sundays at Mountain Stage Radio Show “slingin’ merch” for the past four years and continue to work with WVIFF/Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema as a board member and marketing committee member.
Creative/professional high point in 2019?
Everything about FestivALL’s 15th year celebration has been a high point for me.
After being with FestivALL for six of those 15 years, seeing FestivALL transform from the leadership of Larry Groce to Brittany Javins and now to Maria Belcher, this milestone year really put our growth into perspective for me.
To narrow it down, I would have to say it was during the final day of the Capitol Street Art Fair. I sat down with a long-time supporter, mentor to Betty Rivard (previous producer), and Art Fair juror to go over his notes.
As he handed over his notebook, he looked at me and said, “Mallory, this is what we have been working to achieve after all of these years.” That sentence will stick with me for a long time.
Low point?
I wouldn’t call this a low point, but with a new director coming on board and a new mayor, I had to overcome some challenges with changes internally and externally.
And this may be a bit sappy, but seeing Brittany move on from FestivALL was the hardest.
When you work wacky hours and wacky jobs side-by-side with someone for that long, it’s emotionally challenging to see them go.
But the groundwork Brittany laid, the transition was seamless, and she helped hire an amazing new executive director.
I am already extremely impressed by Maria.
Any plans you can share about 2020?
I am thrilled to see what new ideas and events will come to fruition next year.
We just completed another strategic plan and have some really great things coming to Charleston in 2020 and beyond.
I can’t really give away too much, but I can say we are extending our June celebration to 15 days like last year.
Tom Pasinetti
What groups do you belong to?
The Clay Center, The Charleston Light Opera Guild, The Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
What do you do?
I am the technical director/stage manager for the Clay Center.
I advance all shows that come to the Clay Center. This entails arranging all sound and lighting requirements, and personnel to set up, run and strike shows. I also arrange catering if needed.
For Charleston Light Opera Guild, I am their technical director, lighting designer and sometimes stage manager.
I arrange all production elements for the shows that includes sets, props, lighting and transportation for the equipment and sets, as well as crews to set up, run and strike shows.
I am the technical advisor for the Charleston Ballet.
I pretty much arrange the same for the ballet as the guild. For “The Nutcracker,” which is a joint production with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, I am the technical director, stage manager and lighting designer.
Creative/professional high point in 2019?
I am extremely proud of all aspects of the joint Charleston Light Opera Guild and Clay Center production of “Mama Mia!”
The sets, props and lighting all came together for a wonderful show.
With the CLOG’S 70th Anniversary season, it has been most rewarding to tackle the different challenges for an array of shows that range from classics to new musicals.
Low point?
Lighting for “Shrek” did not go as well as I would have liked.
I had some technical issues which caused programming for the show to be limited. I wish I could have had more time. It is always a challenge to light shows because of time constraints.
We basically have four days to install the set, arrange technical aspects for a show, set lights and write cues, but that is the reality of community theater.
Any plans you can share about 2020?
There are some great musical acts coming to the Clay Center: Chris Botti (May 10), Three Dog Night (April 23), Black Violin (March 30), Country Unplugged — Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnut and David Lee Murphy (March 8).
I’m looking forward to two collaborations with the Clay Center and Charleston Light Opera Guild. First in January, “The Sound of Music” (Jan. 17, 18, 19, 25 and 26) and later in the fall “Elf the Musical” (Oct. 30, 31, Nov. 1, 6, 7 and 8).
Nick Griffith
What groups do you belong to?
The Mighty Schmucks.
What do you do?
I perform and promote stand-up comedy and improv in Charleston. I organize shows like Capitol City Comedy and the biweekly open mic at Blue Parrot.
Creative/professional high point in 2019?
This year was exciting.
I am thankful to have gotten to do so much because of comedy. I performed in six states, got to open for Kasha Patel and performed with The Mighty Schmucks at the West Virginia Comedy Festival.
I played a comedian in the indie film “What I Meant To Say Was ...” and I landed several voice acting roles. As a booker, I was thankful to have great turnouts and crowds at shows.
Low point?
I lost two steady venues to closures, so I’ve been putting in effort trying to find new spots to work out new material. In addition, the local Comedy Zone closed, so comics have to drive further for a comedy club vibe.
Any plans you can share about 2020?
I hope to extend my act and perform on some new stages.
As far as Charleston comedy, I want to start another monthly show. It would also make me happy if we could continue to build on our inclusive atmosphere where comics of all kinds perform.
Also free pizza. Really any free food. Give me! Yum yum yum!
Mya Ross
What groups do you belong to?
Charleston Main Streets, 88.1 FM — WTSQ The Status Quo.
What do you do?
I am the executive assistant and community outreach for Charleston Main Streets.
We strive to promote revitalization and expansion in our two districts in the East End and West Side of Charleston by working closely with business owners and residents.
We are always looking for ways to grow our neighborhoods and increase traffic flow. Some ways we’ve done that is by hosting events like “Foam at the Dome,” “Ice Cream and the Arts,” “HallowEast” and “OktoberWest.”
I also host the Morning Mix from 10 a.m. to noon on 88.1 FM, WTSQ The Status Quo, Charleston’s independent radio station.
WTSQ prides itself on being one of Charleston’s cheerleaders. We can be seen at many of the events around town such as Live on the Levee, Art Walk, Park(ing) Day and Sound Check Sessions, helping to promote local artists and small businesses.
We are proud to be a voice for other nonprofit organizations and love being able to showcase many of the upcoming local artists and musicians in our area.
Creative/professional high point in 2019?
This year I was very proud to be an integral part of two large new murals in town: the big, bright circular mural, by artists Jack O’Hearn and Jeff Pierson, on the corner of Washington and Elizabeth Streets on the East End, and the “The Dreamer,” by artist Dan Toro, on the corner of Washington Street and Pennsylvania Ave. S. on the West Side.
Getting the opportunity to see the people of Charleston come together to support public art either by picking up a paint brush and helping out, or by donating to a fundraiser was such an awesome experience.
Knowing that there are so many people, like myself, that love and care about our town and want to see it flourish is heartwarming to say the least.
Low point?
The weather in West Virginia is always a struggle when you are working with outdoor events and public art projects.
Between record high temperatures and the ever-present threat of rain in the spring and fall, event goers this year were many times waiting until the last minute to decide on which events they would be going to.
And when you are working with paint on a large horizontal wall, rain and heat is never something you want to contend with. But through all that, we still had an amazing event season and were able to complete two of Charleston’s largest murals in town.
Any plans you can share about 2020?
I am very proud to be the 2020 Charleston Main Streets representative in a collaboration with Rainbow Pride of WV.
I am looking forward to the upcoming events and projects we have planned for Charleston. Charleston Main Streets also has many projects coming in 2020 that I am equally excited to be a part of, as well.
We have many public space enhancement projects planned like a new design and look for the East End Dog Park through a process called tactical urbanism. Also The Gateway Lighting Project in the West Side’s Elk City District — not to mention all of our regularly scheduled events going on throughout the year.
I love having the opportunity to work so closely with, and learn all I can from, so many talented, inspiring and hardworking people, artists and musicians in this town.