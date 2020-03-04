Celtic Calling returns to Charleston for fifth year

Charleston’s annual Celtic Calling Gathering returns this weekend, bringing a little bit of the Irish (and more) to the city.
Call it a pregame to St. Patrick’s Day or a blossoming celebration of the state’s Scot/Irish heritage -- the festival draws in hundreds of visitors to the city.
This year’s Celtic Calling includes live music, folk dancers, bagpipes, a tall tale contest and Irish Road Bowling. A few festival events are a little rowdy (The Bastard Bearded Irishmen at the Boulevard Tavern, for example), but most are family friendly.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Thursday
7 p.m. “Bait.” Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 230 Capitol St. Adults $9. Students $5. A Cornish fishing village is overrun by tourist. Call 304-395-6688.
8 p.m. “Titus Andronicus.” Bullock Distillery, 121 West Washington St. Pay-what-you-will dress rehearsal. Early Shakespeare “revenge tragedy.”
Friday
11:30 a.m. Celtic Calling opening kickoff. Free. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. Opening ceremonies with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, brown bag lunch, and cake and music with Mark Burnette from Kanawha Valley Pipes and Drums, and Scottish dance with Savana Brown. Call 681-265-9154.
2 p.m. “Pat Knows Ireland.” Free. John V. Ray Room, Kawawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Slides and stories of favorite places in Ireland. Call 304-343-4646.
6:30 p.m. Celtic cooking class. Tickets $65. Uncork and Create, 901 Quarrier St. Step-by-step instruction on how to make Manx beer and beef casserole, traditional Irish boxtys and Celtic apple crumble with Irish whiskey and cream sauce. Call 304-552-3331.
7 p.m. Ceili/Celidah/Old Time Dance to bagpipes and fiddle ensemble. Cover $10. Rock City Cake Company. Performance and dance, a parade of Tartans and red head and read beard competitions.
7:30 p.m. The Wild Ones. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Fiddle, accordion, piano and vocals playing on the edge of Appalachian Celtic tradition with some eastern European flavor. Call 304-342-1461.
7:30 p.m. “Bait.” Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema.
10 p.m. Bastard Bearded Irishmen. Cover $10 (or $15 for Friday and Saturday shows). The Boulevard Tavern, 806 Kanawha Blvd. E. High energy Celtic punk and more. Call 681-265-9292.
Saturday
10:30 a.m. Children’s story. Free. Taylor Books.
10:30 a.m. “The Campbells of Canna.” Free. John V. Ray Room, Kanawha County Public Library. The story of Margaret Fay Shaw, who helped preserve Gaelic traditions on the Western Isles. Presented by Dr. Elizabeth Ford.
11 a.m. Downtown boutique walk. Free. Downtown merchants and restaurants feature Celtic-inspired specials.
11:30 a.m. Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club. Free. Rock City Cake Company. Celtic and Appalachian music selections.
Noon to 3 p.m. Highland Cows. Free. Kanawha County Public Library. Scottish cows.
12:30 p.m. “The George Daugherty Tall Tales Story Contest.” Free. Taylor Books. Emceed by Pete Kosky.
12:30 p.m. Old Time Scottish/Irish Fiddle Workshop. Free. Kanawha County Public Library. Tips for fiddle and violin players by Cathy Grant.
1:30 p.m. Kanawha Valley Pipes and Drums Bagpipe Workshop. Free. Rock City Cake Company. Pipe demonstration, lecture and opportunity to play.
2 p.m. Children’s Irish Dance Class. Free. John V. Ray Room, Kanawha County Public Library. For children 7 years-old and younger with their parents.
2 p.m. “Intro to Penny Whistle.” Free. Taylor Books.
3 p.m. Appalachian Celtic Consort. Free. Rock City Cake Company. Traditional music concert.
4 p.m. Beni Kedem Highlanders Bagpipe Band. Free. Outside plaza, Kanawha County Public Library.
5 p.m. Irish and Scottish Dance with Appalachian Lassies. Free. Rock City Cake Company.
5 p.m. The Charleston Rogues “Happy Hour.” Free. The Boulevard Tavern.
5 p.m. “Bait.” Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema.
7:30 p.m. The Jeremiahs. Adults $25. Seniors $20. Students $10. Capitol Theater, 123 Summers Street. Irish folk band. Sponsored by the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance. Call 304-729-4382 or FOOTMAD.org.
7:30 p.m. Jenny Allinder and Jim Mullens. Fiddle and guitar. Free. Taylor Books.
7:30 p.m. “Bait.” Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema.
10 p.m. Traditional Celtic Shindig/Jam. Free. Adelphia Sports Bar, 218 Capitol St. Post-FOOTMAD jam. Call 304-343-5551.
10 p.m. Bastard Bearded Irishmen. Cover $10. The Boulevard Tavern. High energy Celtic punk.
Sunday
11 a.m. “Kirkin of the Tartans.” Free. Kanawha United Methodist Church, 1009 Virginia St. E. Call 304-342-6558.
2 p.m. Mountain Thyme. Free. Kanawha County Public Library. All-female Appalachian/Celtic ensemble. Sunday Jams.
2 p.m. Team Irish Road Bowling. Free. Registration begins 1:30 p.m. Corner of Elizabeth Street and Piedmont Road. Teams bowl along Piedmont Road to Valley Gardens.
4 p.m. Celtic Theater. Cover $5. The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St. Staged readings of five one-act plays read by local authors. Call 304-345-3914.
6 p.m. Closing musical jam session. Free. The Empty Glass.