Chance McCoy returns to Elkins Saturday for 'Mountain Stage'

Inspiration can come from unexpected places, sometimes unexpected and far-off places.
Over the summer, Chance McCoy spent some time teaching at a folk camp in Finland.
Along with performing with Old Crow Medicine Show, the West Virginia musician, who headlines this Saturday’s “Mountain Stage” show at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, teaches old-time and Appalachian music. It closes out the Augusta Heritage Festival.
In June, he was in northern Europe, just after the summer solstice.
“In the land of the midnight sun,” he laughed.
In that part of the world, for a few weeks in the summer, the days become very long and the nights become almost a blink.
“The sun never really goes down,” he said. “It just sort of dips down on the horizon around two or three in the morning and then comes right back up.”
In Scandinavia there are festivals and events to celebrate the season, but while McCoy was visiting and teaching there, he said there was a kind of routine after classes. People would get together around fires. They’d play music together and sing.
“Everybody would hang out together and they’d sing these beautiful folk songs together,” he said. “They’d play fiddle tunes or even some old-time Appalachian music.”
McCoy said it reminded him of home in West Virginia.
“It was kind of nice to remember how things used to be,” he said, adding, “Of course, people probably don’t do that every day. This was special, but that thing was the origin of humanity. We used to all sit around fires together.
“It was a beautiful experience and reminded me I wanted to do that more with my family and my community. I think it’s super important.”
McCoy said he used to do it more. For a long time, toward the end of the day he would spend time with his son, teaching him music and playing songs with him, but he got out of the habit for a while.
“For the longest time, I didn’t have a television,” he said. “For years, I didn’t have a television, but then we got in the habit of around seven or eight in the evening, plopping down in front of it and watching an hour of Netflix.”
Hanging out with the Finnish folk musicians inspired him to want to get back to some of his roots of playing music with his friends, his family and his community.
“It was a wake-up call,” he said.
McCoy will have some opportunity to do that in between touring his upcoming solo record, “Wander Wide,” which comes out Sept. 20.
The musician has left Nashville, moved back to West Virginia and is on hiatus from Old Crow Medicine Show.
“I’m on a break,” he acknowledged. “I had to take a year off to release the album and Old Crow’s schedule wasn’t really hard this year.”
McCoy said he wasn’t sure if he was going to rejoin the band, if they’d want him or even if his schedule would allow.
Aside from his solo record, he’s got a song in an upcoming film.
One evening, he said he got a call from a film producer who said they needed a song.
“When do you need it?” McCoy asked him.
“Tonight,” the producer said.
So, at 8 o’clock at night, McCoy started work on the song “Whipporwills” and got it to him in a few hours.
The song was added to the soundtrack and the producer liked it enough to use it in the trailer for “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which comes out Aug. 9.
“That’s really exciting,” he said.
McCoy has also been tapped to compose music and co-star in a show on the movie network “Showtime.”
“I’m in Richmond now, shooting that,” he said and laughed. “I want to tell you all about it, but I can’t. It’s all confidential.”
All will be revealed in time, McCoy said. Just, not by him.
He was looking at a busy couple of months and excited about coming back to West Virginia to play, particularly in Elkins.
“That figures big in my development,” he said. “That’s where I went to learn and study from the folk masters. I have a lot of great memories — and it’s my first time ever playing ‘Mountain Stage.’”
There was a lot of work ahead, but he said he planned on taking a little break in the fall.
“I’m looking forward to time back at the farm, looking forward to splitting wood and sitting around the stove,” he said. “It sounds like the best therapy.”
Maybe he’ll bring his guitar. Maybe somebody else will bring a mandolin or a fiddle.