Stephen N. Reed is a former radio talk show host on WCHzs Radio. A native of Kingwood, West Virginia, he currently works as a nonprofit and higher ed consultant in the areas of communications and development. He enjoys writing political and cultural columns for the Gazette-Mail.

During the ongoing pandemic, Stephen says he wrote this piece about artist Devan Whitacre to illustrate a point first made by President John F. Kennedy. In a driving rain while joining a large crowd in Charleston to celebrate West Virginia’s Centennial on June 20, 1963, President Kennedy observed: “The sun does not always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do.”