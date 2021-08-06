Vampires and toy soldiers highlight the upcoming 2021-2022 season of the Charleston Ballet.
The official state ballet of West Virginia has released its upcoming schedule, which opens with “Dracula: The Seduction” Oct. 15-16 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
Choreographed by ballet artistic director Kim Pauley with music by Anthony DiLorenzo, “Dracula: The Seduction” was originally intended to premiere in 2020 as part of “BIT(E)S AND PIECES,” but was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
On Dec. 10-11, the Charleston Ballet will again partner with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for the “Nutcracker” at the Clay Center.
As with most other public performances, last year’s “Nutcracker” was also canceled.
The ballet’s season concludes March 25-26 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater with “Ballet Unwrapped,” a mixed-bill performance that includes “The Flappers” and “Rhapsody in Blue.”
For tickets and information, call 304-342-6541 or visit www.thecharlestonballet.com.