With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb, the Charleston Ballet has canceled its scheduled production of “The Nutcracker.”
Shows were scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
As with other arts organizations, it has been a tumultuous year for the Charleston Ballet. Following the mandated shut down in March, artistic director Kim Pauley began resuming classes in May, first teaching online but eventually returning to in-person instruction.
In August, the ballet announced its upcoming season, which included the annual holiday production.
Because of pandemic concerns, this year’s rendition of “The Nutcracker” had already been scaled back to only the second act and would have just featured dancers from the Charleston Ballet and the Columbia (South Carolina) Classical Ballet, which regularly partners with the ballet for shows.
This year’s production would have also been without live music. Because of ongoing restrictions specific to music performance, as well as limits on the number of people inside a theater, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra was unable to participate in this year's show.
The symphony only recently performed its first concert since February, but that show streamed online without a live in-house audience and used a reduced orchestra playing mostly stringed instruments.
While the full ballet will not be performed this year, the Charleston Ballet did announce plans to perform selections from “The Nutcracker” at 11 a.m. Friday at the Charleston Town Center mall.