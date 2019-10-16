Charleston hosts October ArtWalk Thursday

ArtWalk’s October installment is Thursday. The self-guided art tour of downtown Charleston includes a variety of downtown businesses showing local and regional art. Highlights include a book signing with Valerie Banfield at Charleston Ballet, a “Beetlejuice”-themed event at Aronfield Agency, and a baking demonstration with Sarah Plumley at Tony the Tailor. Some of the artists showing works Thursday include Sandra Willis, Mary Russell and Mary Pritt at Stella’s Gelateria Café and Boutique; Kevin Cunningham and Heather Gibson at Uncork & Create; and Lisa Harrison at AIA/Pickering Associates. ArtWalk begins at 5 p.m. and typically winds down around 8 p.m.