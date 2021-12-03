The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold auditions for children’s roles in its upcoming production of "Paradise Park" at 5 p.m. Sunday at its theatre at 411 Tennessee Avenue.

The musical is based on the film by local filmmaker Danny Boyd with words and music by Mountain Stage co-founder Larry Groce. The show will run Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6.

Auditions will be held for actors ages 6 through 13. Those auditioning for singing roles should prepare a selection and bring sheet music for the guild accompanist. Reading material will be provided.

To be considered for a role, those auditioning must show proof of full vaccination. Face masks should be worn to the audition.

For more information, call 304-545-6945.

