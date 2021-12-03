Charleston Light Opera Guild announces child auditions for 'Paradise Park' Staff reports Dec 3, 2021 48 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold auditions for children’s roles in its upcoming production of "Paradise Park" at 5 p.m. Sunday at its theatre at 411 Tennessee Avenue.The musical is based on the film by local filmmaker Danny Boyd with words and music by Mountain Stage co-founder Larry Groce. The show will run Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6.Auditions will be held for actors ages 6 through 13. Those auditioning for singing roles should prepare a selection and bring sheet music for the guild accompanist. Reading material will be provided.To be considered for a role, those auditioning must show proof of full vaccination. Face masks should be worn to the audition.For more information, call 304-545-6945. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Audition Guild Show Cinema Music Charleston Stage Danny Boyd Larry Groce Accompanist Recommended for you Latest News Mountain Stage sets a busy schedule for early 2022 Charleston Light Opera Guild announces child auditions for 'Paradise Park' top story Christmas Every Day: There's something about 'Mary' New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Gazette-Mail editorial: Last of shiny veneer ripped from college football WVU volleyball awaits first NCAA Tournament appearance Proponent: Build Back Better bill designed to incentivize clean energy transition and jobs as WV lags behind Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 3, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists