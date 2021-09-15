Charleston Light Opera Guild has announced its season for 2022.
Jan. 28, the guild will open with the musical adaptation of filmmaker Danny Boyd’s “Paradise Park.” The show features music by “Mountain Stage” co-creator Larry Groce.
Groce, who recently stepped down as the host of the long-running live radio program, starred in the original film about a prophesy at a trailer park.
“Paradise Park” will be presented at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre on Tennessee Avenue Jan. 28-30 and then Feb. 4-6.
April 29, the guild will present “Something Rotten,” a musical comedy about the struggle for theatrical success during the time of Shakespeare, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater.
The guild presents the show April 29 to April 30, May 6 to 8 and May 13 and 14.
The guild’s FestivALL show for 2022 will be “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” presented at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre June 17-19 and June 24-26.
The show is a tribute to the music of jazz great Fats Waller.
Aug. 5, the guild presents “Footloose” at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater.
Based on the popular 80’s film, the show runs Aug. 5-7 and Aug. 12-14.
The last show announced for 2022 is “The Music Man” at the Clay Center in Charleston for Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5- 7.
Along with these shows for 2022, the guild has a couple of previously announced upcoming productions, including a special FestivFALL encore of Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting It Together,” Oct. 9 at the guild theatre.
The show was presented outside in the Clay Center sculpture garden during FestivALL.
The guild will close out this year with “Little Women” at the Clay Center Oct. 29- 31 and Nov. 5-7.