Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Tim Whitener and Toni Pilato said there’d been a few jokes about returning for Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Footloose.”

The guild originally produced the show, which opens Friday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater, in 2002.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you