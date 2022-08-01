Tim Whitener and Toni Pilato said there’d been a few jokes about returning for Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Footloose.”
The guild originally produced the show, which opens Friday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater, in 2002.
Whitener is reprising his role as Rev. Shaw Moore, but this time Toni Pilato is playing Vi Moore, the reverend’s wife.
In 2002, she played Ariel Moore, the reverend’s daughter.
The actress laughed about it and said, “I’ve known Tim for so long. He’s always felt like family.”
Pilato said Whitener was in the first show she did in 2001, when she was in high school.
“It was wonderful when he played my dad last time around,” she said. “And then we’ve done so many shows since. Playing my husband now is really just, you know, it felt like the natural progression of things.”
Based on the 1980s film that essentially made Kevin Bacon a household name, “Footloose” revolves a teenage boy who moves to a small town that has chosen to ban rock ‘n’ roll music and dancing following a town tragedy.
“Footloose,” Whitener said, has aged well. Some of its themes have become a little more relatable in the last 20 years — or at least, audiences can maybe see how his character, who draws a line in the sand over dancing, might be more sympathetic.
Tragedy we’ve seen, he said, can change a community.
“I have a different mindset for the role than I did 20 years ago,” Whitener said.
Twenty years ago, mass shootings were rare, he said. Now, they seem like a nearly regular part of life.
“You have communities that are devastated by huge tragedy,” he said. “And that’s part of the story of ‘Footloose.’”
People remember the resistance to authority and the teens just wanting to dance, but they forget that the story is about the aftermath of loss. Rev. Moore isn’t an adversary for the heroes to defeat. He’s a bandage trying to hold a town together.
Whitener said his approach to the role is more informed, maybe wiser.
It’s also the first role for the guild he’s ever reprised, though Whitener acknowledged it’s hard for him to keep up with all the characters he’s played. He said he’d been in 50 light opera guild shows.
Pilato could relate. She’s been in 43 guild shows and said what drew her back to this one was a love of the musical.
“I think it’s still relevant,” she said. “I mean, maybe we aren’t currently fighting over the right to dance in a small town, but I think it’s always important for teenagers to learn that they can stand up and use their voices to fight for things they believe in.”
And she wanted to play her own mother.
“That’s fun for me, as an actress,” she said. “And it’s sort of like shepherding in the next generation.”
Emma Alley, who plays Ariel in the 2022 production, reminded Pilato a little of herself in 2002 — a young actress just barely out of high school, just starting out.
She said Alley and the rest of the cast were really amazing.
“Footloose” is a dance heavy musical, though Whitener said Rev. Moore never dances.
Pilato said she does, though you’ll have to be looking for her.
There’s a scene where she comes back out. She won’t look like the preacher’s wife. They’ll have changed her costume and her hair. Pilato said she just couldn’t resist dancing.
“I asked the director if they could sneak me in,” she said. “Because that’s how I started. I’ve always considered myself a dancer first.”
And besides, sometimes you just have to kick off your Sunday shoes.