The Charleston Light Opera Guild announced plans to return to live performing for the first time in over a year on Thursday.
Guild artistic director Nina Denton Pasinetti and board president Eric Hudnall made the announcement with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on the steps of the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre in Charleston.
The Guild will perform “Putting it Together” June 17 to 20 and June 24 to 27 at the Clay Center’s Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden, an outdoor space the arts and science center has been developing.
“We did outdoor theater in Charleston years ago,” Pasinetti said. “It seemed like a good time for a return.”
The show, a musical review of Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim’s music, follows a plot, but uses songs from 13 Sondheim musicals in place of a script.
Sondheim’s works include “Into the Woods,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Assassins,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Butcher of Fleet Street” and many more.
“Putting It Together” calls for a five-person cast — three men and two women — which allows the production to fit within the space available at the sculpture garden while also adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We’re using a small cast and a small crew,” Pasinetti said. “Smaller is healthier.”
Hudnall said “Putting It Together” is the first of two planned outdoor summer productions.
“We think the second show will be bigger, maybe two- or three-times the cast and a larger audience,” he said.
For the eight June performances, Hudnall said the Clay Center was still working out the number of chairs they could set up, but estimated seating between 50 and 70 people.
“We hope we sell them all out,” Pasinetti said, adding that sold-out performances might lead to more shows if her cast was available and open to it.
Outdoor performances rely on favorable weather. The region’s mid to late June weather is routinely capricious. Freak wind, powerful thunderstorms, hail, and heavy downpours are all possible.
Pasinetti said organizers are aware of the weather risks that come with outdoor performances, but they had some flexibility at the Clay Center and might be able to reschedule a show or two, if need be.
Pasinetti and Hudnall said the Guild discussed doing a virtual show, as other arts groups have done during the pandemic, but CLOG supporters had little interest.
“They just don’t want it,” Hudnall said.
Pasinetti said she spent a good portion of the past year learning about how the Guild might move forward during the pandemic and preparing for their first show back. A lot of thought and energy went into drawing up safety protocols, which Hudnall said were very important to them.
“We want everyone safe, but we also don’t want to get into rehearsals and get shut down because of COVID,” he said.
Auditions for “Putting It Together” will be held March 22 to 23 from 7 to 10:15 p.m. at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre, 411 Tennessee Ave. Those interested in auditioning must preregister through the CLOG website, www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org, and agree to the Guild’s COVID-19 safety policies. Additional information regarding auditions is also available on the CLOG site.